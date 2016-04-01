6730 results for

3 Easy Ways To Keep Your Gut Happy: A Nutritionist Explains

As a nutritionist, I always consider the health of the gut and microbiome when working with clients. Those friendly bugs living in our guts have a...

#digestion #health #microbiome #probiotics
Romilly Hodges, M.S., CNS
April 1 2016
Recipes
Recipes

Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free

These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.

#cacao #healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Kirsten McCulloch
August 29 2013

Get Your Omega-3s With This Smoked Salmon Pasta Recipe!

This is my favorite pasta dish for a number of reasons. It ticks all the right boxes in term of nutrition, is seriously tasty, and, best of all, it...

#fat #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Katrina Loop
September 8 2013
Recipes

Chicken + Vegetable Curry

Make this delicious and flavorful dish.

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
December 30 2014
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Colorful Asian Slaw

It's the official kickoff of the summer barbecue season!

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Preeti Gundecha
May 25 2013

How I Beat The Winter Blues By Stripping Down

Living in the Northeast, every winter I fight against the effect the cold weather has on my state of mind and body. Whether you call it the "winter...

#healing #stress #personal growth #depression
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
March 4 2013
Integrative Health

Dull Skin? Here's A Supplement To Help You Glow From The Inside Out

If you're looking for smooth, glowing skin, start with this key supplement.

#supplements #skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
October 23 2019
Functional Food

The Superfood You Should Be Adding To Your Coffee

This superfood combo might sound outrageous, but it tastes much better than you'd imagine.

#recipes #coffee #superfoods
Tero Isokauppila
March 29 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR COOLA Suncare

The One Essential Your Summer Workout Is Missing: A Health Coach Explains

Summer is a bright, beautiful opportunity to skip indoor workouts in favor of moving our bodies in the fresh air. Here's how.

#outdoors #happiness #workout #fitness #wellness
Nikki Sharp
June 30 2017

Roasted Radishes With Garden Chives

Radishes, those crunchy spicy little things — reeking of spring and totally abundant right now. Not everyone loves a raw radish, so I encourage you to...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Sherrie Scaglione Castellano
May 24 2013

Peanut Cole Slaw (It's Delicious & Vegan!)

With the warmer weather approaching, this means the beginning of salad season. Skip the heavy cole slaw and give this lightened up, protein-packed...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Day
May 31 2014
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants

7 Things To Eliminate From Your Diet Immediately

We've all heard this before. The USDA Healthy Eating Index says U.S. adults eat far too many processed foods. About 70% of us are omega-3 deficient...

#supplements #Vitamin D #wellness #body #partnered posts
mindbodygreen
April 2 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR COOLA Suncare

How Much Vitamin D You Actually Need + How To Get It

Nearly 50 billion people are vitamin D deficient. Here's how not to be one of them.

#Vitamin D #outdoors #happiness #nature #wellness
mindbodygreen
June 28 2017
Integrative Health

Glorious Vegan White Bean Salad

What's up with sustainable fishing? You know what's way more sustainable? Just not eating fish.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
December 4 2013

Yes, You Should Be Eating Greens For Breakfast!

Who says you can’t have salad for breakfast? While staying at a friend’s house recently, I woke up to a classic breakfast feast of pancakes, bagels,...

#salads #healthy recipes #smoothies #healthy foods #sugar
Tamara Jacobi
August 26 2013
Functional Food

5 Natural Ways To Reduce Inflammation In Your Body

Inflammation is associated with some of the worst health problems.

#inflammation #wellness #weight loss #healthy foods #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 3 2013
Home