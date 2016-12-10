6766 results for
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.
Trying To Get Pregnant? 13 Secrets To Natural Fertility
Secrets to maximizing fertility naturally.
5 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Warmer Weather From The Owners Of CAP Beauty
At CAP Beauty, we believe in beauty, wellness, and radical self-care. We transition our skin to spring and summer with rituals that leave us feeling...
How I Learned To Not Give A Sh*t About The Scale + 5 Real Ways I Measure Health
Instead of relying on a scale to measure my health, I use these five things.
Why You Should Try Colloidal Silver + 5 Ways To Use It
Silver combats fungus, viruses and harmful bacteria on contact. It's the original antibiotic and it makes sense why plattery and flatware were...
Is A Kidney Detox Really Necessary? How To Cleanse Your Kidneys Safely
These two bean-shaped organs are small but mighty.
Meet The Woman Who Is Turning Kombucha Into Runway Gowns
You'll probably never look at kombucha the same.
3 Reasons To Replace Your To-Do List With A "To-Be" List
Every Sunday evening I used to write a to-do list for the week ahead. It was usually about 30 items long, and not once did I ever get to the bottom of...
Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)
Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...
Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?
Spoiler alert: There's a lot of nuance.
7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues
As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...
The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power
Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....
What This Top Chef Eats—And Avoids—To Get A Great Night's Sleep
For this chef, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and avid cyclist, setting up for a great sleep is a two-step process.
7 Ways A Wellness Retreat Just Might Save Your Life
Are you craving adventure, new experiences and fresh energy in your life?
10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change
"We can no longer afford the indulgence of feeling powerless."
An Inside Peek Into The Future Of Wellness Travel (And How It's Helping The Planet)
Heads up: Your next yoga retreat will probably be off the grid.
Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About
Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.
Why I Recommend This Diet To Heal Your Gut
Your gut is the very foundation to health. So how do you keep it happy? In functional medicine, the most effective and affordable way to start the...
5 Healing Foods That Changed My Life
What helped me get on the road to health was an elimination of wheat, adding healthy fats, and more protein.
14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France
Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.