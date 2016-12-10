6766 results for

The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair

Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.

Korin Miller
March 3
5 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Warmer Weather From The Owners Of CAP Beauty

At CAP Beauty, we believe in beauty, wellness, and radical self-care. We transition our skin to spring and summer with rituals that leave us feeling...

Cindy DiPrima Morisse
April 28 2016
How I Learned To Not Give A Sh*t About The Scale + 5 Real Ways I Measure Health

Instead of relying on a scale to measure my health, I use these five things.

Kelly Wadler
December 17 2015

Why You Should Try Colloidal Silver + 5 Ways To Use It

Silver combats fungus, viruses and harmful bacteria on contact. It's the original antibiotic and it makes sense why plattery and flatware were...

Amanda Chantal Bacon
December 22 2014
Change-Makers

Meet The Woman Who Is Turning Kombucha Into Runway Gowns

You'll probably never look at kombucha the same.

Emma Loewe
September 1 2017

3 Reasons To Replace Your To-Do List With A "To-Be" List

Every Sunday evening I used to write a to-do list for the week ahead. It was usually about 30 items long, and not once did I ever get to the bottom of...

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
May 28 2014

Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...

Kristen Brotemarkle
April 16 2014
7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues

As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 17 2016
The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power

​Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....

The AstroTwins
April 10 2017
What This Top Chef Eats—And Avoids—To Get A Great Night's Sleep

For this chef, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and avid cyclist, setting up for a great sleep is a two-step process.

Seamus Mullen
August 31 2017

7 Ways A Wellness Retreat Just Might Save Your Life

Are you craving adventure, new experiences and fresh energy in your life? 

Jayme Barrett
April 14 2013
An Inside Peek Into The Future Of Wellness Travel (And How It's Helping The Planet)

Heads up: Your next yoga retreat will probably be off the grid.

Colleen Wachob
August 29 2017
Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About

Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.

Jordan Younger
April 5 2017
Why I Recommend This Diet To Heal Your Gut

Your gut is the very foundation to health. So how do you keep it happy? In functional medicine, the most effective and affordable way to start the...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 22 2016
5 Healing Foods That Changed My Life

What helped me get on the road to health was an elimination of wheat, adding healthy fats, and more protein.

Shiva Rose
November 16 2013

14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

Liz Moody
April 4 2017