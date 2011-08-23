4930 results for

Motivation

Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This

It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...

#inflammation #digestion #weight loss #weight loss success
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 11 2013
Recipes

Fast And Easy Rice Pilaf Recipe (It Saves My Life Twice A Month)

I make this rice dish every other week it seems, and for good reason.

#organic food #personal growth #whole foods
Michelle Alcon
January 28 2013
Recipes

4 Signs There Are Too Many Toxins In Your Life

You might be reading this because you have a sneaking suspicion that something isn't quite right. Perhaps you’re not feeling as good as you used to,...

#constipation #toxic #digestion #detox
Venessa Rodriguez
September 27 2013
Recovery

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Cupping

The benefits of this Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
January 2 2015
Women's Health

Why The Best Anti-Aging Strategies Are Free: A Cardiologist Explains

Is your yoga and plant-based lifestyle the fountain of youth? Exciting new science published this week says it may well be, and I hope you share the...

#happiness #personal growth #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 18 2013
Spirituality

10 Easy Ways To Cleanse Your Home of Negative Energy

Could your sanctuary use a refresh?

#energy
Kris Ferraro
April 3 2012
Meditation

6 Tips To Create A Meditation Space

We all need a special place that we can escape to and connect with our own higher power.

#healing #meditation #personal growth
Claire Charters
December 26 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Melt: Massage for Couples

Why You Should Start Massaging Your Partner Tonight

There's something inherently sexy about massage between couples.

#relationships #massage
mindbodygreen
December 2 2014

10 "Healthy" Behaviors That Are Dragging You Down

When we do everything we're told to get healthy and it just doesn't work, what do we do next? We eat what we're told to eat, avoid what we're told to...

#stress #wellness #yoga #healthy foods #food
Michael Taylor
August 28 2013
Change-Makers
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

Christmas in-a-Cup

If you’re looking to do a bit more than warm your belly, try my holiday cocktail version—Chai-tini!

#healthy foods #grocery shopping
Kathryn Budig
December 14 2010
Women's Health

5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

Start paying attention to the many indicators of a healthy cycle now.

#fertility
Nicole Jardim
November 6 2014
Recipes

Don't Fear the Brussel Sprout

A recipe to make Brussels sprouts less intimidating.

#healthy recipes #food
Kathryn Budig
April 26 2011

10 Tips To Have A Toxin-Free Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a great time to start protecting and mothering your child within. A person could make themselves crazy trying to avoid all the toxins in...

#toxic #environmentalism #pregnancy #healthy foods #food
Lori Bregman
July 24 2013
Recipes

A Superfood to Be Thankful for: Goldenberries

Pair your goldenberries with squash for the perfect holiday side.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Julie Morris
November 9 2011