Mushrooms, Palm Leaves & Seaweed May Solve Our Plastic Packaging Problem

These innovative companies are banking on it.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 11 2019
Functional Food

Found: The Cheapest Foods To Cleanse Your Gut Daily

Including exactly the best thing to buy at Trader Joe's.

#gut health #money #easy meals #budget
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
January 15 2019

One-Pot Carrot Ginger Soup For Fall (Vegan)

Fall is the season of soup. Pumpkin, lentil, potato, bean — you name it! While it may seem easy to grab a can of soup, making soup from scratch is so...

#recipes #soup #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food
Helena Picone
October 15 2015
Recipes

Want To Reset Your Metabolism? This One-Day Plan Is All You Need

Plus, everything you're doing that's messing with your metabolism.

#metabolism
Lyn-Genet Recitas
January 23 2017
Recipes

4 Cruciferous Veggie Sides To Make With Dinner This Week

Each of these recipes stars a different cruciferous vegetable, one of the healthiest food groups you can eat.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Katrine van Wyk
January 26 2015
Functional Food

Found: The Top 10 Foods That Boost Your Metabolism

Eat one of these daily and easily find your happy weight.

#metabolism
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 8 2018
Food Trends

What A Culinary Nutritionist Eats In A Typical Day

Amie Valpone is a culinary nutritionist, cookbook author, and the blogger behind The Healthy Apple. After 10 years of suffering from digestive issues...

#what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 1 2016

28 Easy Self-Care Practices Anyone Can Do

When I was in my master’s degree program, one of the teachers presenting had us do a “self-care assessment.” I had never even heard the word self-care...

#books #happiness #relaxation #wellness #yoga
Rachel Wright
May 26 2014
Spirituality
Food Trends
Functional Food

How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Hormones In A Way You Can Actually Stick To

This 5,000-year-old Indian practice will help balance your hormones.

#Ayurveda #hormones #digestion
Jasmine Hemsley
October 6 2018

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

#workout #hiit #crossfit
Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016
Integrative Health
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty

A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...

#beauty #happiness #joy #wellness #skin
Jordan Younger
January 18 2017
Motivation

The One Thing That Actually Helped With My Anxiety

The good news? You can do it anywhere.

#anxiety #yoga
Gisele Bündchen
October 2 2018
Women's Health

How To Sync Your Menstrual Cycle With The Moon

If we are synced up with the moon's cycle, we will menstruate around the new moon and ovulate around the full moon.

#hormones #fertility #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Denise Wiesner, LAc
February 25 2015
Recipes