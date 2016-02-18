2028 results for
5 Things That Kept Me Motivated On My Weight-Loss Journey (Even When I Wanted To Give Up)
While my willingness to be healthy was always there, my actions didn't always reflect my desire. It wasn't until I realized the five things that...
Rachel Winard On Why We Need To Queer The Beauty & Skin Care Industry
Queer it all!
A Yogi's Guide to Thanksgiving
As the holidays approach, it’s natural to want to extend your yoga lifestyle into all the activities of the season.
6 Secrets That Help My Clients Lose Weight
Surprisingly simple ways to help get the weight off.
My Milkshake Brings All The Cows to The Yard Cuz My Milk Is Better Than Yours
Check out this new recipe for a vegan milkshake!
10 Things A Beginner Should Know Before Giving Up On Yoga
Admittedly, it took me a while to start enjoying yoga. Most classes I tried left me feeling bored or uninspired, until I heard about a new yoga studio...
Vegan Recipe: Salted Caramel Pecan Bliss Bites
A couple of these decadent treats will cure any sugar craving and leave you energized and feeling great.
Quick and Easy-to-Make Tofu Tahini Scramble
You won’t be disappointed with this creamy vegan-friendly meal!
5 Easy and Delicious Vegan Dinner Recipes
It's almost 5pm. You’re finishing up your workday and know it’s time to start thinking about dinner for your family.
How Yoga Helps Me Feed My Body & My Soul
When I think about yoga, I think about food — and when I think about food, I think about yoga. One doesn’t come without the other. I happen to be a...
14 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines
While sitting in a makeup chair getting layers and layers of cosmetics heaped on their faces is part of the job for celebrities like Gisele, Gwyneth...
Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe
If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.
3 Things I Learned At The Cultivate Festival
Jason and I spent an awesome weekend in Chicago as guests of Chipotle at the Cultivate Festival, a one-day celebration of food, ideas and music in...
10 Truths All Healthy People Know
Like you, and thousands of others, I am on a journey toward optimal health. Along the way, I've realized that there is no traditional definition of...
10 Unexpected Gluten Culprits in Common Foods
If you're going gluten-free, be sure to look out for it in these common foods.
16 Easy Ways To Make Way Less Trash In 2016
Here are the 16 greener swaps I'm going to make.
Don't Get Married Until You Can Answer These 40 Questions
If you’re single and you want a partner, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about what you want — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Are...
The Nutrition Myths I'm Tired Of Hearing — And What I Tell My Patients Instead
Some of the most common nutrition myths you may have heard in your doctor’s office — and what the research actually tells us.
Bill Clinton Talks Plant-Based Lifestyle
Bill Clinton speaks about his veganism.