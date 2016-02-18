2028 results for

Healthy Weight

5 Things That Kept Me Motivated On My Weight-Loss Journey (Even When I Wanted To Give Up)

While my willingness to be healthy was always there, my actions didn't always reflect my desire. It wasn't until I realized the five things that...

#weight loss #health #inspiration #weight loss success
Osha Key
February 18 2016
Change-Makers
Personal Growth

A Yogi's Guide to Thanksgiving

As the holidays approach, it’s natural to want to extend your yoga lifestyle into all the activities of the season.

#gratitude
Amy Ippoliti
November 20 2012

6 Secrets That Help My Clients Lose Weight

Surprisingly simple ways to help get the weight off.

#weight loss #food
Ronit Kalman, PhD
February 12 2016
Recipes

10 Things A Beginner Should Know Before Giving Up On Yoga

Admittedly, it took me a while to start enjoying yoga. Most classes I tried left me feeling bored or uninspired, until I heard about a new yoga studio...

#mind body connection #wellness #Yoga for Men #personal growth #yoga
Lucinda McKimm
July 29 2014
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Salted Caramel Pecan Bliss Bites

A couple of these decadent treats will cure any sugar craving and leave you energized and feeling great.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Deb Gleason
March 26 2013
Recipes

Quick and Easy-to-Make Tofu Tahini Scramble

You won’t be disappointed with this creamy vegan-friendly meal!

#vegan #soy #vegan recipes
Danielle Keenan
November 25 2012

5 Easy and Delicious Vegan Dinner Recipes

It's almost 5pm. You’re finishing up your workday and know it’s time to start thinking about dinner for your family.

#raw foods #foods #vegan #raw foods recipes #food
Hayley Hobson
October 23 2012

How Yoga Helps Me Feed My Body & My Soul

When I think about yoga, I think about food — and when I think about food, I think about yoga. One doesn’t come without the other. I happen to be a...

#beauty #wellness #personal growth #yoga #healthy foods
Caitlyn Patch
September 20 2013
Beauty

14 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines

While sitting in a makeup chair getting layers and layers of cosmetics heaped on their faces is part of the job for celebrities like Gisele, Gwyneth...

#celebrity #toxic #beauty #gwyneth paltrow #skin
Allie White
January 29 2016
Recipes

Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe

If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.

#smoothie #ginger #pumpkin #vegan recipes
Kathryn Tamblyn
November 20 2012

3 Things I Learned At The Cultivate Festival

Jason and I spent an awesome weekend in Chicago as guests of Chipotle at the Cultivate Festival, a one-day celebration of food, ideas and music in...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #chicago #healthy foods #chefs
Colleen Wachob
September 12 2013

10 Truths All Healthy People Know

Like you, and thousands of others, I am on a journey toward optimal health. Along the way, I've realized that there is no traditional definition of...

#disease #wellness #personal growth
Amy Shah, M.D.
September 11 2013
Functional Food

10 Unexpected Gluten Culprits in Common Foods

If you're going gluten-free, be sure to look out for it in these common foods.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #restaurants #healthy foods #food
Katrine van Wyk
April 11 2012
Change-Makers

16 Easy Ways To Make Way Less Trash In 2016

Here are the 16 greener swaps I'm going to make.

#green living #sustainability
Danielle Chabassol
January 13 2016

Don't Get Married Until You Can Answer These 40 Questions

If you’re single and you want a partner, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about what you want — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Are...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #soul mates
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 11 2016
Functional Food

The Nutrition Myths I'm Tired Of Hearing — And What I Tell My Patients Instead

Some of the most common nutrition myths you may have heard in your doctor’s office — and what the research actually tells us.

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Dr. Michelle McMacken
January 9 2016
Food Trends

Bill Clinton Talks Plant-Based Lifestyle

Bill Clinton speaks about his veganism.

#celebrity #vegan #Bill Clinton
mindbodygreen
September 20 2011