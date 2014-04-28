14889 results for

Why Keeping Score In Relationships Doesn't Work

It's a common relationship trap: to tally up all the ways that you give and your partner doesn't. I'm always the one who takes out the trash, you...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 28 2014

My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned

Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...

#healing #disease #personal growth #communication
Monique L. Muñoz
August 8 2014
Can Separation Be Good For A Marriage? What The Experts Say

The fact is, sometimes we remain stuck in our painful relationships because we think we have to know for sure whether we're staying in the marriage or...

#love #relationships #breakup #divorce
Amari D. Pollard
August 21 2015

The Senate Is Voting On A GMO Labeling Law Today: Here's What You Need To Know

On March 14, Sen.Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) filed a new version of the bill we call the Deny Americans the Right to Know, or DARK, Act. Unfortunately, this...

#news #GMO #food
Environmental Working Group
March 16 2016
I Was The Other Woman In An Emotional Affair

How did I manage to become "the other woman" in a full-throttle emotional affair with a married man?

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #divorce
Aubrielle Marin
August 4 2014
Thinking Of Going Gluten-Free? 7 Signs You May Be Gluten Intolerant

It's estimated that 99% of the people who have either gluten intolerance or celiac disease are never diagnosed. Could you be one of them?

#celiac #gluten #disease
Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S.
January 22 2013
Why Stress From Your Childhood Is Hurting Your Health Today + How To Heal

We’ve long known that suffering physical or sexual abuse in childhood negatively affects mental health for life. But recently, researchers have...

#stress #disease #health
Donna Jackson Nakazawa
August 29 2015
I Turned My Back On My Dream Career & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

At the end of the day, the most important thing you can do is listen to yourself.

#empowerment
Jamie Graber
February 2 2018
6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2012

I saw a lot of awesome things in the wellness world this past year which have me pretty excited... Here are six wellness trends to watch out for in...

#celebrity #slideshows #wellness #vegetarian #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 28 2011
Spiced Pumpkin Cookies With Maple Pecan Glaze (Grain Free)

We all know the health benefits of pumpkin by now.

#gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Finch
November 14 2013

5 Tips To Detoxify Your Skin Care Routine

The average American woman uses 12 skincare and beauty products before she leaves the house, every day. If you are using conventional products, this...

#beauty #personal growth #skin #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
December 13 2013

How I Lost 220 Pounds & Kept It Off For Good

Because I've focused so much on healing my mind and body, I simply never crave junk food anymore.

#healing #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
July 12 2016
I Have Infertility. Here's What I Wish My Pregnant Friends Knew

I've been going through infertility treatments for two years now, but no one has really held back from telling me they're pregnant, asking pregnancy...

#friendship #fertility #pregnancy
Shannon M. Clark, M.D.
January 16 2016
11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home!

#Raw Food #organic food #superfoods
Tina Discepola, M.D.
August 7 2014
18 Food-Centric Books To Add To Your Reading List

They'll change the way you look at your dinner.

#books #food
Food Tank
April 10 2016

Harvest Minestrone With Quinoa & Kale

Minestrone is a thick vegetable/bean soup, usually with the addition of pasta. It has a long history dating back to pre-Roman days, and it used to be...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 6 2013
Why Narcissists, Manipulators & Psychopaths Get Power

People with a "Dark Triad" tend to advance in their careers more quickly.

#relationships #career #work #authenticity #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
September 29 2014

8 Tips To Make The Most Of The New Moon In Leo

Can we get a roar? The new moon in passionate, expressive Leo helps us find our authentic voices — and actually use them. Leo is a fire sign, which is...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 14 2015