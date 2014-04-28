14889 results for
Why Keeping Score In Relationships Doesn't Work
It's a common relationship trap: to tally up all the ways that you give and your partner doesn't. I'm always the one who takes out the trash, you...
My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned
Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...
Can Separation Be Good For A Marriage? What The Experts Say
The fact is, sometimes we remain stuck in our painful relationships because we think we have to know for sure whether we're staying in the marriage or...
How These 8 Yogis Exercise When They're Not Doing Yoga
There's a lot of HIIT involved.
The Senate Is Voting On A GMO Labeling Law Today: Here's What You Need To Know
On March 14, Sen.Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) filed a new version of the bill we call the Deny Americans the Right to Know, or DARK, Act. Unfortunately, this...
I Was The Other Woman In An Emotional Affair
How did I manage to become "the other woman" in a full-throttle emotional affair with a married man?
Thinking Of Going Gluten-Free? 7 Signs You May Be Gluten Intolerant
It's estimated that 99% of the people who have either gluten intolerance or celiac disease are never diagnosed. Could you be one of them?
A Look Inside The California Water Crisis That Nobody's Talking About
It's time we all accept that water is not a renewable resource.
Why Stress From Your Childhood Is Hurting Your Health Today + How To Heal
We’ve long known that suffering physical or sexual abuse in childhood negatively affects mental health for life. But recently, researchers have...
I Turned My Back On My Dream Career & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why
At the end of the day, the most important thing you can do is listen to yourself.
6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2012
I saw a lot of awesome things in the wellness world this past year which have me pretty excited... Here are six wellness trends to watch out for in...
Spiced Pumpkin Cookies With Maple Pecan Glaze (Grain Free)
We all know the health benefits of pumpkin by now.
5 Tips To Detoxify Your Skin Care Routine
The average American woman uses 12 skincare and beauty products before she leaves the house, every day. If you are using conventional products, this...
How I Lost 220 Pounds & Kept It Off For Good
Because I've focused so much on healing my mind and body, I simply never crave junk food anymore.
I Have Infertility. Here's What I Wish My Pregnant Friends Knew
I've been going through infertility treatments for two years now, but no one has really held back from telling me they're pregnant, asking pregnancy...
11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day
Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home!
18 Food-Centric Books To Add To Your Reading List
They'll change the way you look at your dinner.
Harvest Minestrone With Quinoa & Kale
Minestrone is a thick vegetable/bean soup, usually with the addition of pasta. It has a long history dating back to pre-Roman days, and it used to be...
Why Narcissists, Manipulators & Psychopaths Get Power
People with a "Dark Triad" tend to advance in their careers more quickly.
8 Tips To Make The Most Of The New Moon In Leo
Can we get a roar? The new moon in passionate, expressive Leo helps us find our authentic voices — and actually use them. Leo is a fire sign, which is...