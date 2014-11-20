23459 results for

10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #relaxation #wellness #personal growth
Jamie Mendell
November 20 2014

4 Ways To Have An Adventurous Life (Without Going Anywhere!)

Don’t we all love some form of adventure? This could mean a luxurious hotel in Vegas, new hiking trails somewhere nearby, a dirty hostel in Berlin,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration #travel
Saren Stiegel
June 25 2014
Routines

3 Surprising Things I Learned During My First Year As A Nutritionist

I’ve been interested in natural health and healing ever since my first summer job stocking carob chips in a local health food store. I’d read a ton of...

#nutrition #food as medicine #food
Sara Best, RHN
July 24 2015
Beauty

5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun

Protecting your skin against harmful UV rays is also an inside job.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
March 29
Mental Health

Does Relaxing Make You Anxious? Here's Why, According To New Research

New study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders showed that contrast avoidance may be the explanation for relaxation-induced anxiety.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 15 2019

5 Simple Steps To Beating The Winter Blues Holistically

Five ways to lift your body, mind, and spirit when winter is long and the sun seems so far away.

#healing #happiness #depression
Eva Selhub, M.D.
December 12 2016
Parenting
Food Trends
Beauty

How Gemstone Facials Can Help You Tap Into Your Inner Power

By incorporating crystals into our facials, we are able to activate and remove the unwanted, stagnant energy, taking our beauty routine to the next...

#beauty #diy beauty #wellness
Heather Askinosie
August 8 2016
Personal Growth

Exactly How Money Affects Your Anxiety—And What To Do About It

Financial anxiety has made 25 percent of millennials feel physically ill.

#empowerment #news #anxiety #feminism
Leigh Weingus
December 6 2017
Integrative Health

10 Natural Remedies That Should Be In Every Medicine Cabinet

It's getting to be that time of year when everyone seems to have the sniffles.

#healing #slideshows #wellness #probiotics
Katerina Pozzi Baratta
October 2 2013
Women's Health
Functional Food

The 4 Superfoods You Aren't Eating Enough Of (And No, Kale Isn't Included)

We can choose to eat foods that feed disease, or we can choose to eat those that feed our health.

#autoimmune #healthy foods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 23 2015

5 Foolproof Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Relationship

These small adjustments can make a huge difference in how much love comes into your life.

#love #relationships #personal growth
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
January 4 2017

What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)

As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...

#hormones #fertility #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
June 9 2015
Recipes
Personal Growth

Why You're Not Getting Anything Done + What To Do About It

When you find yourself asking: Man, where did that day go?!

#career #mindfulness #work #personal growth
Jodie Hebbard
May 13 2015

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 6, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the end of an era for Juicero, the latest research on prostate cancer prevention, and the...

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 6 2017