10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life
After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.
4 Ways To Have An Adventurous Life (Without Going Anywhere!)
Don’t we all love some form of adventure? This could mean a luxurious hotel in Vegas, new hiking trails somewhere nearby, a dirty hostel in Berlin,...
What Mandy Moore Is Doing For Her Gut Health — And The Two Supplements She Swears By
Plus, her morning and nighttime routines
3 Surprising Things I Learned During My First Year As A Nutritionist
I’ve been interested in natural health and healing ever since my first summer job stocking carob chips in a local health food store. I’d read a ton of...
5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun
Protecting your skin against harmful UV rays is also an inside job.
Does Relaxing Make You Anxious? Here's Why, According To New Research
New study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders showed that contrast avoidance may be the explanation for relaxation-induced anxiety.
5 Simple Steps To Beating The Winter Blues Holistically
Five ways to lift your body, mind, and spirit when winter is long and the sun seems so far away.
7 Ways Kids Benefit From Yoga
It's hard to be a kid today.
Dreaming Of Quitting Life & Moving To A Farm? 6 Things You Should Know First
It's both better and worse than you imagined.
How Gemstone Facials Can Help You Tap Into Your Inner Power
By incorporating crystals into our facials, we are able to activate and remove the unwanted, stagnant energy, taking our beauty routine to the next...
Exactly How Money Affects Your Anxiety—And What To Do About It
Financial anxiety has made 25 percent of millennials feel physically ill.
10 Natural Remedies That Should Be In Every Medicine Cabinet
It's getting to be that time of year when everyone seems to have the sniffles.
Healthy Mama, Healthy Baby: 6 Ways to Stay Strong & Sane During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an optimal time to drop into YOURSELF.
The 2-Step Plan For Restoring Your Gut After Antibiotics: A Doctor Explains
One week of antibiotics, one year of gut healing.
The 4 Superfoods You Aren't Eating Enough Of (And No, Kale Isn't Included)
We can choose to eat foods that feed disease, or we can choose to eat those that feed our health.
5 Foolproof Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Relationship
These small adjustments can make a huge difference in how much love comes into your life.
What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)
As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...
Enjoy These Heavenly Fudgy Date Brownies Guilt-Free
Indulge your sweet tooth with one of these guilt-free brownies.
Why You're Not Getting Anything Done + What To Do About It
When you find yourself asking: Man, where did that day go?!
5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 6, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the end of an era for Juicero, the latest research on prostate cancer prevention, and the...