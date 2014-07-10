14889 results for
20 Signs You're A Spiritually Healthy Person
When you meet someone who is spiritually healthy, you're immediately drawn to that person. You feel good just by being around them. These people are...
DIY: Make Your Own Protein Bars
They're fast, easy-to-make, healthy, and oh-so-yummyful!
3 Desserts That Will Completely Change Your Mind About Clean Eating
These three recipes from health and fitness expert Dawna Stone highlight the nutritious and downright delicious things you can do with clean...
What 6 Months Of Chakra-Balancing Yoga Did For My Career
"Practicing these skills in class has helped me become a happier, more efficient entrepreneur."
3 Buddhist Beliefs That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Much Happier!)
You don't have to practice yoga or follow an Ayurvedic diet to benefit from Buddhist ideas.
The Scenic Trip You'll Want To Take With Your Wellness Tribe ASAP
Wanderlustin' hard over here.
Never Had An Orgasm? Here Are 6 Things You Should Try
It's all about getting in tune with yourself.
5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy
What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?
This Is What Gluten Can Do To Your Thyroid (It Isn't Pretty)
Every cell of our body depends on the thyroid.
5 Frequently Overlooked & Untreated Causes Of Migraines
Most physician treat migraine as a disease, when in fact, it may be a symptom.
21 Signs You Need To Start Meditating
Perhaps it's time for a
How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time
Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.
Bruschetta With Seared Red Peppers, Olives & Capers
Personalize this recipe to your tastes.
I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened
I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.
How To Get Your Best Skin Ever With The Ancient Power Of Ayurveda
Often referred to as “the science of life” and “the mother of all healing,” Ayurveda looks at the whole being (body, mind, and spirit) to find the...
5 Natural Ways To Treat Dry Skin
Here are some ways that have truly changed my skin for the best ... forever!
10 Things People With Abundance Do Differently
There are 10 things that people who live abundantly do differently from those who live in scarcity, feeling like they never have enough.
7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True
Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.
20 Risks For Heart Disease You Didn't Know You Had
Surprising potential heart hazards.
I Use 98% Less Plastic Than The Average American. Here's What My Life Is Like
The average American uses 185 pounds of plastic a year and less than 10% of that winds up getting recycled. It takes up to 1,000 years for plastic to...