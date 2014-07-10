14889 results for

20 Signs You're A Spiritually Healthy Person

When you meet someone who is spiritually healthy, you're immediately drawn to that person. You feel good just by being around them. These people are...

#relationships #happiness #present #spirituality #self-acceptance
Raquel Vasallo
July 10 2014
Recipes

DIY: Make Your Own Protein Bars

They're fast, easy-to-make, healthy, and oh-so-yummyful!

#protein #almond butter #snacks #healthy foods
Becky Ward
January 19 2013
Recipes

3 Desserts That Will Completely Change Your Mind About Clean Eating

These three recipes from health and fitness expert Dawna Stone highlight the nutritious and downright delicious things you can do with clean...

#recipes #dessert #clean food #healthy recipes #food
Dawna Stone
March 13 2016
Spirituality

What 6 Months Of Chakra-Balancing Yoga Did For My Career

"Practicing these skills in class has helped me become a happier, more efficient entrepreneur."

#empowerment #confidence #chakras
Andrea Hannah
April 30 2019
Spirituality

3 Buddhist Beliefs That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Much Happier!)

You don't have to practice yoga or follow an Ayurvedic diet to benefit from Buddhist ideas.

#anxiety #Buddhism #happiness #personal growth #spirituality
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 30 2014
Nature
Sex
Meditation

5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy

What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?

#breathing #relaxation #personal growth
Theresa Walker
July 27 2015
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

5 Frequently Overlooked & Untreated Causes Of Migraines

Most physician treat migraine as a disease, when in fact, it may be a symptom.

#celiac #gluten #food sensitivity #headaches
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
July 24 2014
Meditation

How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time

Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.

#workout
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 29 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened

I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.

#Ayurveda #healthy reset #detox
Lindsay Kellner
October 5 2016
Beauty

How To Get Your Best Skin Ever With The Ancient Power Of Ayurveda

Often referred to as “the science of life” and “the mother of all healing,” Ayurveda looks at the whole being (body, mind, and spirit) to find the...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Bess O'Connor
September 10 2015

5 Natural Ways To Treat Dry Skin

Here are some ways that have truly changed my skin for the best ... forever!

#beauty #skin #water
Tara Mackey
September 9 2015
Personal Growth

10 Things People With Abundance Do Differently

There are 10 things that people who live abundantly do differently from those who live in scarcity, feeling like they never have enough.

#happiness #joy #abundance #confidence #intuition
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
April 8 2015

7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True

Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.

#manifestation #visualization #meditation #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Niles
May 26 2016
Integrative Health

I Use 98% Less Plastic Than The Average American. Here's What My Life Is Like

The average American uses 185 pounds of plastic a year and less than 10% of that winds up getting recycled. It takes up to 1,000 years for plastic to...

#environmentalism #personal growth #inspiration
Beth Terry
July 9 2015