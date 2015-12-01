14889 results for

3 Weird Ways Winter Can Hurt Your Health (Besides The Common Cold)

Between jam-packed schedules, gift-giving pressures, and family hosting duties, the holidays can be a stressful time — as we are all aware of.

#holidays #heart disease #health
Dr. David A. Greuner
December 1 2015
Recipes
Drinking This Healing Tonic Daily Helped Tame My Inflammation & Leaky Gut

She was in pain all the time—until she started drinking this.

#gut health #inflammation #vegan
Minna Lee
October 16 2017

11 Ways To Take The Power Back In Your Life

All too often, we give our power away. We put the needs of others in front of ours. We lose sight of our ability to choose, and forget that the only...

#acceptance #happiness #authenticity #forgiveness #self-acceptance
Lauren Stahl
April 24 2015
Personal Growth

How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life

This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...

#empowerment
MeiMei Fox
April 6 2018

How My Career-Ending Injury Helped Me Find My Purpose

A typical Midwestern boy, I dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. I couldn’t imagine anything better than being one of the star quarterbacks,...

#healing #productivity #happiness #gratitude #abundance
Lewis Howes
September 20 2015
Change-Makers
Integrative Health

11 Tips to Get a Good Night's Sleep

If you want to be healthy, be full of energy, maintain a stable weight, emit a radiant glow and stay positive, then sleep needs to be a non-negotiable...

#stress #aromatherapy #gratitude #meditation #almond milk
Claire Charters
October 19 2012
Beauty

What Is G-Beauty & Why Are These German Products Just So Clean?

Inherently clean and nontoxic, G-beauty is a new wave of clean beauty backed by doctors.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
April 29 2019
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To Squirting, In Case You've Been Curious

Tricks from the squirting experts. (Yes, they exist!)

#orgasm
Gigi Engle
April 24
PAID CONTENT FOR Eric Zielinski, D.C, author

Everything You Need To Know Before Buying Essential Oils

Essential oils are all the buzz—but how exactly are they made? We have the answers!

#partner #essential oils
mindbodygreen
March 20 2018
Sex

6 Steps To Attract Great Things Into Your Life

As a doula with 13 years of experience, I've noticed a pattern toward the end of pregnancy: a woman goes through a "nesting period" where she has an...

#happiness #fertility #pregnancy #personal growth #detox
Lori Bregman
December 9 2013
Love

How I Lost 10 Pounds By Redefining Date Night

It's a lot easier than you might think.

#relationships #fitness
Jamie Krauss Hess
November 19 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Castor & Pollux Pet

The Best Dog For Every Zodiac Sign

We check our horoscopes to find out how well we'll get along with love interests—why not do the same with our furry friends?

#friendship #happiness #wellness #dogs #health
mindbodygreen
March 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How

It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...

#love #beauty #partner #happiness #gratitude
mindbodygreen
April 10 2017
Routines

You Don't Have to Be Skinny to Do Headstand

Headstand (Sirsasana) is known as the “King” of asanas.

#breathing #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
December 17 2012
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

When so much has been taken away, the natural world outside our windows remains.

#COVID-19 #news #Earth Day #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 22
Personal Growth

How To Change Your Attitude When You Can't Change Your Situation

Sometimes changing your physical circumstances isn't possible — or not possible soon enough, or you may want a less drastic change, but you still want...

#power of positive thinking #happiness #joy #inspiration
David Zulberg
January 20 2015
Love