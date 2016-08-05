14889 results for

Sex
Recipes
Functional Food

How To Ask For A Raise + How To Make Sure You Get It

Think about all the ways that money can make you feel:

#money #work #personal growth #communication
Ramit Sethi
July 8 2014

The Only 4 Habits You Need For True, Enduring Happiness (According To Science)

"Find an activity (or activities) in which you experience 'flow.' This can be defined as a state where time stops and you feel completely submerged in...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #abundance
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
August 24 2016

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1)

The top wellness news for September 1, 2016, including strong feelings about pumpkins, Sriracha updates, and new research on body image issues.

#news roundup #body image #pumpkin
Leigh Weingus
September 1 2016
Sex
Sex

Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine

Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.

#orgasm #body positivity #libido
Sarah Williams
September 26 2015
Integrative Health

6 Essentials for Keeping Your Gut in Gear

A brief tutorial on how to keep your gut happy and healthy.

#happiness #new york city #yoga teacher training #yogis #wellness
Robin Berzin, M.D.
June 8 2011
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

Veggie Showdown: Kale Vs. Broccoli

When it comes to eating healthy, some decisions are simpler than others.

#happiness #wellness #healthy foods #kale
Rebecca Stump
February 2 2015
Spirituality

The 15 Spiritual Practices That Helped Me Overcome Low Self-Esteem

"Being confident in yourself is one of the hardest things to do in a society that cherishes sameness."

#friendship #joy #confidence
Sah D’Simone
July 30 2019

Incredible, Edible Edamame Dip

One of the enduring favorites in my cookbook, this dip is addictive. Not only because it tastes so darn good, but also because it only takes minutes...

#tahini #healthy recipes #vegan #soy #healthy foods
Tess Masters
June 26 2014

Why My Failure To Complete A Yoga Challenge Wasn't A Failure

One of my favorite yoga instructors always reminds us during vinyasa classes, “It’s yoga practice, not yoga perfect.” Until I started practicing hot...

#confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Tamar Siegel
April 25 2013
Integrative Health

How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.

#sleep
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 9 2017
Beauty

The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter

From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
October 20 2016
Personal Growth
Meditation

How To Instantly Relax Using Meditation

You're two minutes away from mind-body wellness.

#meditation #relaxation
Ian Hoge, LMFT
September 10 2017
Food Trends

Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...

#caffeine #hormones #coffee #health
Alisa Vitti
April 19 2016
Mental Health

These Are The Tools That Helped Me Overcome My PTSD

Did you know that women are more likely to get PTSD than men?

#breath #anxiety #gratitude #yoga
Pam Butler
April 1 2018