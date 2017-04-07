14802 results for

Spirituality

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)

Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.

#crystals #astrology #spirituality
Heather Askinosie
April 7 2017
Integrative Health

How I Treated My Fatigue And Brain Fog Through Natural Methods

My digestion was wrecked, I hadn't had my period in years, and I was experiencing extreme fatigue and brain fog. After trying countless books,...

#healing #digestion #health
Natalie Decleve
March 3 2016
Routines

Stretch It Out: Here Are 4 More Exercises For Sciatica Pain Relief

This tiny but powerful muscle can cause debilitating pain.

#flexibility
Morgan Sutherland, LMT
April 18 2015
Routines

The Fastest Way To Improve Your Diet

The fastest way to turn your diet around? To go from not-so-great to almost perfect? The answer is organic leafy greens – those life-supporting,...

#smoothie #smoothies #healthy foods #kale #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 2 2013

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 22 2016

10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret

Life is filled with choices, and we’re not even aware of many of the ones we’re actually making. For example, when I was expected to see 40 patients...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 19 2015

5 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Fruits & Veggies

As we bid farewell to summer's bounty and the fruits and veggies showcased in thousands of farmers markets in the United States, let's take a moment...

#farmer's markets #healthy foods #food #funny
Abby Mackey
October 8 2012
Functional Food

How To Eat Clean, Even If You're Eating Out

When you're traveling and eating most of your meals at restaurants, it can be hard to maintain a clean diet.

#food as medicine #clean food #restaurants #food
Gabrielle Francis, N.D., DPC, LAc, LMT
October 17 2015

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

#fitness #training how to #training #hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 28 2015
Functional Food
Friendships
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

7 Mental Wellness Habits That Are Reversing My Anxiety

Health is a combination of body, mind, and spirit that requires balance.

#partner
Kaleigh McMordie
April 30 2019
Mental Health

Dopamine Fasting Is The Latest Tech Trend You Might Already Be Doing

File this one under: "Trends we've been predicting for years." 

#Wellness Trends 2019 #stress #anxiety #technology
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Friendships

13 Signs Of An Emotionally Mature Man

This isn’t a game and you’re not losing.

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #ego
Vishnu Subramaniam
March 3 2016
Motivation
Recovery

Got Insomnia? These 4 Simple Stretches Will Help

Because you deserve a good night's sleep.

#sleep #yoga
Gregory Brown
January 27 2017

What I Did Wrong When I Quit Smoking

I'm an ex-smoker, a recovering nicotine addict, and a woman with a passion to share the right steps to take when quitting smoking. When I quit, I did...

#wellness
Michelle Marie Wisdom
April 9 2013