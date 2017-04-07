14802 results for
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)
Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.
How I Treated My Fatigue And Brain Fog Through Natural Methods
My digestion was wrecked, I hadn't had my period in years, and I was experiencing extreme fatigue and brain fog. After trying countless books,...
Stretch It Out: Here Are 4 More Exercises For Sciatica Pain Relief
This tiny but powerful muscle can cause debilitating pain.
New To Lifting Weights? 11 Tricks That Will Make Everything Easier
Tip No. 3: Just start.
Can't Wait For Spring? Here's Your TCM Guide For The Rest Of Winter
For when you're feeling "blah."
The Fastest Way To Improve Your Diet
The fastest way to turn your diet around? To go from not-so-great to almost perfect? The answer is organic leafy greens – those life-supporting,...
10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...
10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret
Life is filled with choices, and we’re not even aware of many of the ones we’re actually making. For example, when I was expected to see 40 patients...
5 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Fruits & Veggies
As we bid farewell to summer's bounty and the fruits and veggies showcased in thousands of farmers markets in the United States, let's take a moment...
How To Eat Clean, Even If You're Eating Out
When you're traveling and eating most of your meals at restaurants, it can be hard to maintain a clean diet.
Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere
If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...
The Blood Sugar–Balancing Ingredient That Will Take Your Smoothie To A Whole New Level
Is this leaf the superfood of 2017?
6 Ways To Protect Yourself From Toxic People
No. 5: Block, hide or unfriend.
7 Mental Wellness Habits That Are Reversing My Anxiety
Health is a combination of body, mind, and spirit that requires balance.
Dopamine Fasting Is The Latest Tech Trend You Might Already Be Doing
File this one under: "Trends we've been predicting for years."
9 Signs It's Time To End A Friendship (Because Sometimes You Just Have To)
Sometimes, you just outgrow each other. That's OK.
13 Signs Of An Emotionally Mature Man
This isn’t a game and you’re not losing.
Why Women Should Weight Train: A Reason You HAVEN'T Heard
Ready, set, lift.
Got Insomnia? These 4 Simple Stretches Will Help
Because you deserve a good night's sleep.
What I Did Wrong When I Quit Smoking
I'm an ex-smoker, a recovering nicotine addict, and a woman with a passion to share the right steps to take when quitting smoking. When I quit, I did...