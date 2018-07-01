22857 results for
Did You Know You Can Easily Make Your Own Apple Cider Vinegar? Here's How
It's the best way to make sure you're getting the most therapeutic quality!
How To Find Happiness In A Job You Hate
What if I told you that you could take everything you hate about your job and shrink it to insignificance, and then take everything you love about...
New Alzheimer's Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment
Feeling forgetful? This test will tell you how serious that may be.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds
Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.
10 Questions To Help You Tap Into Your Purpose
Questions to ask in order to actually jump-start your connection to your passion and figure out what it is that actually moves you to feel motivated...
Do You Freak Out Over Every Little Thing? Here's How To Get Resilient
Do you fly off the handle a little more than you'd like? Here are some signs that you might be a too-delicate flower:
A 3-Step Plan To Get Back Into Your Healthy Routine
At my fitness studio, barre3, I developed a practice we refer to as the three A’s.
How To Ferment Veggies At Home Like A Dietitian
Check Out This Next-Level Veggie Pickling Recipe
How To Use Tapping To Solve Any Emotional Or Physical Issue
Try this quick technique next time you need to deal with anxiety, nerves, stress, or even just some post-workout muscle soreness.
16 Fun Ways To Say "I Love You"
Few sentiments carry the kind of weight that the three little words, “I love you,” does. But what happens when you say them so much that they start to...
This Mental Trick Makes It Way Easier To Accept Change
Is there a way to gracefully undergo massive change and transformation? Yes. And here's how.
Quick & Easy Curried Sweet Potatoes
Curry is a staple in my kitchen. First and foremost, I love the flavor. Second, it’s wildly healthy, with tons of anti-inflammatory herbs and spices....
The 7 Most Overlooked Ways To Be A Happy Person
March 20 is International Happiness Day. And with happiness advice shared across all media, I thought it would be good to focus on the most...
Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life With These 4 Basic Principles
Follow these four basic principles instead.
11 Products That Support Your Pet's Natural Diet
Support your furry friend's health today!
8 Tips For Losing Weight On A Vegan Diet
I tried every quick fix available in a bottle but nothing worked.
5 Easy Diet Tricks to Stay Fit & Nourished
For those struggling with losing weight.
What Living In India Taught Me About Food
I distinctly remember getting off the plane in Chennai, India for my first overseas position with American Jewish World Service. I was 28 years old,...
Pear-Shaped? Here's How That Actually Benefits Your Heart Health
A new study shows that body fat distribution is more important than body fat percentage when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors.