4 Ways To Make Your Period Waaay Less Of A Drag

Maybe periods don't have to suck after all!

#empowerment #partner
mindbodygreen
July 17 2018

How Yoga Has Made Me A Better Doctor & Healer

What could yoga possibly have to do with conventional, modern medicine—let alone my own professional practice of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s...

#meditation #mind body connection #yoga #intention
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
September 17 2013

8 Ways To Get Kids To Eat More Fruits & Veggies

Sometimes getting your children to eat more plants can seem like an uphill battle. Ads for processed foods are everywhere, and they’re often promoted...

#wellness #healthy foods #food #parenting
Luke Jones
May 2 2014
Women's Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 7, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why you should take your vacation days, edible straws, and pollution's effect on exercise.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2017
Parenting
Recipes

No Time To Make Healthy Meals? This Cauliflower Rice Salad Is For You

So, we all deviate from time to time. The key is to make a concerted effort to get back on track.

#gluten #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Elissa Goodman
December 13 2013
Beauty

5 Foods For Vibrant Hair

Vibrant hair comes with a balanced and nutritious diet; when we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us and give us better output. By...

#slideshows #beauty #protein #wellness #healthy foods
Tara Sowlaty
May 28 2013
Recipes

The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017

From a cooking oil that will make everything you eat anti-inflammatory to our health editor's go-to smoothie.

#news #inflammation #turmeric
Liz Moody
December 16 2017
Home

6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

It's lights out on bad sleep.

#sleep
Emma Loewe
February 15 2019
Integrative Health

'Itchy Gut' Is A Real Thing. Here's How To Know If You Have It

New study explains "itchy gut" symptoms are caused by the same receptors that cause itchy skin.

#news #gut health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 17 2019
Social Good

Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices

It's a great way to hold yourself and your friends accountable to this work.

#journaling
Emma Loewe
June 11
Home
Love

5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting

"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."

#dating
Leigh Weingus
October 31 2017

20 Things Happy People Never Do

Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony...

#acceptance #happiness #confidence #fear
Shannon Kaiser
August 16 2013
Home
Love

How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 16 2016
Functional Food

Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster

Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #Acupuncture #healthy foods
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
August 10 2012
Recipes

6 Science-Backed Ways To Become More Attractive

Sexiness is basically the combined effect of characteristics the opposite sex is innately programmed to see as “markers” or "signals" for good genetic...

#love #relationships #marriage #sex #dating
Sajan Devshi
August 4 2016