14979 results for
4 Ways To Make Your Period Waaay Less Of A Drag
Maybe periods don't have to suck after all!
How Yoga Has Made Me A Better Doctor & Healer
What could yoga possibly have to do with conventional, modern medicine—let alone my own professional practice of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s...
8 Ways To Get Kids To Eat More Fruits & Veggies
Sometimes getting your children to eat more plants can seem like an uphill battle. Ads for processed foods are everywhere, and they’re often promoted...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 7, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including why you should take your vacation days, edible straws, and pollution's effect on exercise.
What Are Signs Of Stress For Introverted Children? An Expert Explains
Six things to look for, and how you can help.
No Time To Make Healthy Meals? This Cauliflower Rice Salad Is For You
So, we all deviate from time to time. The key is to make a concerted effort to get back on track.
5 Foods For Vibrant Hair
Vibrant hair comes with a balanced and nutritious diet; when we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us and give us better output. By...
The Best Inflammation-Fighting Recipes Of 2017
From a cooking oil that will make everything you eat anti-inflammatory to our health editor's go-to smoothie.
6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm
It's lights out on bad sleep.
3 Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body After Having A Baby
"I was not prepared for life with baby."
'Itchy Gut' Is A Real Thing. Here's How To Know If You Have It
New study explains "itchy gut" symptoms are caused by the same receptors that cause itchy skin.
Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices
It's a great way to hold yourself and your friends accountable to this work.
Furniture Subscriptions Are Going Mainstream & The Planet Is Thanking Us
They're no longer just for college kids.
5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting
"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."
20 Things Happy People Never Do
Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony...
This Essential Oil Blend Smells Like The Holidays & Packs An Immunity-Boosting Punch
Get those diffusers ready.
How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship
These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...
Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster
Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.
Vegan Sesame Orange Fried Rice
Make this flavor-packed fried rice.
6 Science-Backed Ways To Become More Attractive
Sexiness is basically the combined effect of characteristics the opposite sex is innately programmed to see as “markers” or "signals" for good genetic...