Integrative Health

How I Was Able To Manage My Asthma Symptoms Naturally

No one really knows what causes asthma, but it’s important to know some of the triggers and what to avoid.

#healing #breathing #meditation #functional nutrition #asthma
Katricia Kelly
January 18 2013
Love

How To Regain Your Sanity After You've Been Gaslighted

You need to cut off all communication with the gaslight, STAT.

#breakup #toxic relationships
Stephanie Sarkis, Ph.D.
October 16 2018
Home

6 Things You Should Know Today (July 23, 2018)

Allergy-Free cats, veggies to beat breast cancer, and air quality at national parks.

#allergies #news #news roundup
Krysten Peck
July 23 2018
Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.

#sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 30
Social Good

Finding The Good: Here's The Positive News We Read This Week

Let's start the week off right with some of our favorite positive pieces of news.

#news #COVID-19 #Good News Still Exists
Christina Coughlin
April 26

7 Ways Drinking Wine Can Improve Your Health & Happiness

You’ve heard rumors of the health benefits of wine, and there are many. I’d like to reinforce those and point out other ways wine makes our life...

#alcohol #happiness #gratitude #creativity
Beth Ash
August 11 2014

7 Ways To Take Your Yoga Practice With You, No Matter Where You Go

My lifestyle doesn't lend itself to regular anything. I’ve spent the last 18 years — my entire working life — touring with bands as a sound engineer....

#breathing #meditation #savasana #yoga #travel
Becky Pell
November 19 2013
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)

I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.

#body image #self-acceptance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
December 11 2015
Home
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 29, 2017)

Three cheers for TGI Fridays.

#vegan
Emma Loewe
November 29 2017
Wellness Trends

I Tried Being A Minimalist: Here Are My Decluttering Regrets

This is dedicated to all aspiring minimalists.

#minimalism #declutter
Lindsay Kellner
September 1 2017

Tonight's Pisces Full Moon + Lunar Eclipse Hold The Key To Letting Go & Moving On

Here's how to make the most of the cleansing power of this Pisces full moon eclipse.

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 16 2016

7 Common Misconceptions About The Paleo Diet

Sometimes referred to as "The Cave Man Diet," the Paleolithic diet focuses on real, pre-agricultural whole foods such as wild-caught seafood, pastured...

#Paleo #protein #wellness #healthy foods #food
David Sciola
March 15 2014

15 Affirmations To Bring You Lasting Happiness

My best friend just had her first child. The baby is gorgeous, tiny, and squishy.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection
Shannon Kaiser
September 7 2015
Beauty

Chemically Treated Hair? Yes, You Can Care For It Naturally

Just because you opt for a chemical process doesn't mean you have to put on more every single day.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 22 2019
Food Trends

High-Tech Meat Is The Sustainable Food Trend Providing Protein For All In 2018

Their "clean meat" aims to bypass the ethical and environmental concerns many conscious eaters raise over the production of meat. Would you eat it?

#news #technology
Elizabeth Inglese
February 8 2018