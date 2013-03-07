23208 results for

Vegan Recipe: Kale, Butternut Squash, And Black Rice Bowl With Lemon Tahini Sauce

I'm a big fan of hearty one-bowl meals, especially in the winter. They warm the body and the soul. This kale, butternut squash, and black rice bowl is...

#avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Alethea Copelas
March 7 2013

Want To Lose Weight? Try Resistance Training

Looking to lose a few pounds? I'm a huge advocate of resistance training for just about anyone—male or female, big or small. Often I see people who...

#fitness
Greg Sher
December 2 2013
Beauty

How An Elimination Diet Cleared Up My Skin

I can get by with a little bit of this food here and there, but if I want my skin to be as clear as possible, vegetables, plant-based protein and...

#beauty #protein #skin #vegan
Cassandra Bodzak
December 19 2014
Food Trends
Functional Food
Integrative Health

How A Doctor Finally Learned To Manage Her Migraines

Could barometric weather changes be triggering your migraines?

#sleep #stress #headaches
Susan Hutchinson, M.D.
December 23 2017
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR Squarespace

I Left The Corporate World To Open A Yoga Studio. Here's How You Can, Too

We caught up with Y7 founder Sarah Levy to find out how she turned her unique passion into a thriving business.

#music #business #happiness #joy #fitness
mindbodygreen
March 16 2017
Beauty

The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face

The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.

#yoga
Guru Jagat
March 24 2017
Beauty

6 Surprising Body Parts That Need Sun Protection

There are certain places on the body you'd never think to protect from sun damage, but they're incredibly important to shield.

#wellness #skin #health #cancer #aging
Dr. Sapna Patel
May 26 2015
Integrative Health

9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System

Natural ways to support your immune system, including herbs, spices, and sunlight.

#Herbs #COVID-19 #supplements #immunity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 20
Beauty

A Magical Massage To De-Bloat Your Face

Drink the booze, eat the pie, and then massage your face.

#skin care #inflammation #digestion
Lindsay Kellner
November 24 2017
Integrative Health

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.

#supplements #anti-aging #antioxidant #immunity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 13 2018
Spirituality
Mental Health

Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
March 24
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"

#mbgsupplements #superfoods
Christina Coughlin
February 7
Functional Food

The Healthiest People We Know Share Their No. 1 Hydrating Drink For Summer

Forget sugar-filled energy drinks, and sip on one of these refreshing elixirs instead!

#gut health #skin care #inflammation #drinks
Liz Moody
May 31 2019

Does Your Space Support Your Intentions? Use This Holistic Home Checklist To Find Out

As a feng shui consultant, I encourage my clients to view their home as the holder of their dreams.

#declutter #home designs #energy #home
Jayme Barrett
January 25 2017

24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy

If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...

#anxiety #relationships #productivity #happiness #gratitude
Rebeca Plantier
December 3 2015

Easy Ayurvedic Rituals To Do Every Single Day

Even if you don't know much about Ayurveda—and have no idea what your constitution is—there are simple ways you can bring Ayurvedic lifestyle...

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #health #detox
Nudrat Bisciello, ACNP-BC, N.P., PMH
April 6 2016