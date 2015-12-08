22576 results for

Routines

6 (Weird & Amazing) Workouts You Won't Believe Are Real

Check out some of the wildest ways you can get your sweat on right now.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Gabrielle Frank
December 8 2015

I Spent 6 Years In Poverty-Stricken Zambia: Here's Why It's The Best (And Worst) Thing That Ever Happened To Me

"She arrived in Zambia a newlywed and left six years later a mother of two children. After all those years, she is mostly sand and grit."

#healing #writing #personal growth #spirituality
Jill Kandel
April 26 2017

Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson On Her Mental Game

Find out how this gold medalist uses visualization to make her goals a reality.

#wellth #snowboarding #happiness #wellness
Jason Wachob
March 3 2016

8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 3)

The top wellness news today, including horseback yoga, the truth about your office air, and the latest on climate change.

#news #news roundup #yoga #climate change
Leigh Weingus
October 3 2016
Recipes

Want To Stop A Cold In Its Tracks? Eat This Food

A top R.D. recommends this combination to all of her clients.

#inflammation #immunity #dinner #probiotics
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 3 2017
Functional Food
Home

DIY: After-Dinner Tea To Help You Digest

Herbs for Vibrant Health translates to: Do you want to have more energy at the end of the day?

#Herbs #tea #wellness #digestion #energy
Kami McBride
September 2 2014
Spirituality

9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy

The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.

#music #forgiveness #Spring Cleaning #journaling
Tanya Carroll Richardson
March 24 2019
Spirituality

Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

"In a rare turn, drama actually decreases under Leo's celestial spell. Leo also rules play, romance and childlike wonder, and we could all use a dose...

#personal growth #astrology #love horoscope #spirituality
The AstroTwins
July 1 2017
Food Trends

Vitamin B Deficient? Starbucks Coffee Is Here To Help With A Healthy Add-In

The brand is launching two new coffees boosted with B vitamins and turmeric.

#news #coffee
Eliza Sullivan
January 18
Functional Food
Want To Be More Magnetic? Try These 7 Self-Care Practices

If you’re in a self-care rut or just can’t stand the idea of staying in to do another face mask, we’ve compiled a list of unconventional ways to treat...

#empowerment
mindbodygreen
May 15 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 18, 2016)

All the wellness news you need to know including how you can make healthy food taste like chocolate, the future of Marmite, and why people are...

#news #news roundup #chocolate
Leigh Weingus
October 18 2016

11 Food Delivery Services For Quicker, Healthier Meals

Standing in front of a nearly empty fridge on a Tuesday night has never inspired the ideal home-cooked dinner.

#food #grocery shopping
Leah Vanderveldt
July 27 2015

The Easiest Superfood Smoothie You'll Ever Make

I love a smoothie that's quick, simple, delicious, and nutrient-rich, containing all of the fat, fiber, and protein essential for a complete snack or...

#goji berries #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #smoothies #coconut milk
Lisa Gatti
March 27 2014
Integrative Health
Sex
Home

Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

Plus, four brands that win high marks from the experts.

#sleep #environmentalism #Green Cleaning #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
March 15 2018