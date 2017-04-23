14979 results for

Recipes
Personal Growth

Goat Cheese & Rosemary Paleo Muffins

Oh my gosh — fresh rosemary and goat cheese Paleo muffins! This is real.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #healthy foods
Loveday Why
August 26 2014
Integrative Health

Leaky Gut? You May Need More Sleep, Study Finds

Ever wondered why you felt especially nauseated while experiencing jet lag?

#news #sleep #gut health
Jamie Schneider
September 19 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Routines
Routines

This Posture-Correcting Exercise Will Also Strengthen Your Core

Way shorter than a workout (and more comfortable than a back brace).

#empowerment #stress #flexibility #pilates #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
April 4 2019
Beauty
Functional Food
Home

Feng Shui Tweaks For Every Room In Your Home

Feng shui is a simple way to boost the energy of your home.

#feng shui
Anjie Cho
February 28 2018
Home

Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Popular, But Do They Do Anything? Here's The Research

While they may not come with any real health benefits, these lamps sure are pretty.

#sleep #stress #toxins at home
James Winskowski
August 7 2017
Beauty

This "Queer Eye" Star Launched A Grooming Line & We Love The Reason Why

The call to action isn't just for cleaner formulas—it's for supporting self-esteem.

#news #hair #skin care
Jamie Schneider
February 6

Healing & Calming DIY Herbal Face Mask

The days are long, the sun is strong and as we head into the autumn transition, our skin will be trying to play catch up! One of my favorite things to...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Cassandra Bradshaw
August 22 2015
Personal Growth

8 Signs You're Over Your Ex + Ready For A New Relationship

Here's how to know you're on the road to recovery, and soon you'll be ready to step into the life (and relationship) you deserve.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #abundance
Annice Star
January 5 2017
Love

Do You Tend To Keep 'Backups' While Dating? Read This

The back-burner burden might be messing with your dating life.

#single life #dating
Clara Artschwager
June 20 2019
Spirituality

A 3-Minute Practice For Moving Through Anxiety & Quieting The Mind

Finally: a technique for quieting the mind that actually works.

#breath #anxiety #mbgpodcast #brain
Olessa Pindak
August 6 2019
