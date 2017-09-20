14889 results for

5 Things I Do Every Day For Kick-Ass Energy

Diabetic health coach Lauren Bongiorno shares her top tips for feeling like superwoman—from the supplements she takes to the sleep schedule she keeps.

Lauren Bongiorno
September 20 2017
The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try

This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.

Acharya Shunya
April 3 2017
Learn To Love Mornings With These 5 Easy Rituals

Make morning your favorite time of day.

Jessa Blades
January 5 2016
The Best Manicure Kits So You Can DIY Flawless Fingernails

Doing your nails at home is a great way to save money, hone a new skill, and, well, ensure all the tools and products you use are safe and clean.

Alexandra Engler
May 10

5 Affirmations I Use Every Day For A Blissful, Stress-Free Pregnancy

I still remember the day I found out I was pregnant. It was a frigid day in New York City and the yellow taxi cabs were whizzing by on the streets...

Suki Eleuterio
July 28 2015
7 Steps To Walk With Perfect Posture

No need to balance textbooks on your head

Dawn Robinson
January 26 2015
I Didn't Drink For 30 Days. Here's How I Did It + Why It Changed My Life

I’m 20 pounds lighter, my skin is clearer, and my relationships are transformed.

James Swanwick
October 1 2017
Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra

"An open heart can give and receive love without any limitations."

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
July 7 2019
5 Ways To Achieve A Radiant Look (Spoiler Alert: You're Probably Doing It Wrong)

Say goodbye to cakey foundation and spidery mascara! W3LL PEOPLE co-founder Shirley Pinkson shares her secret application tricks, top green beauty...

mindbodygreen
August 3 2016
The Perfect Gluten-Free Blini

Blini (the plural of blin) are Russian dollar-size pancakes.

Silvia Bianco
January 7 2014

Forget Sports Drinks! Refuel With This Green Juice

Hot, sweaty and in need of electrolytes after a big workout? Skip the sports drink and and opt for a high-octane green juice!

Kim Wilson Pollock
February 5 2014
Integrative Health

Why Don't Doctors Talk To Us About Self-Care? (And How To Bring It Up)

Self-care is essential to our health. Should our docs be talking to us about it?

Kelly Gonsalves
July 25 2019
Integrative Health

Sugar Is Cancer's Favorite Food: Here's Why

Looking for one more reason to say no to sugar?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2017