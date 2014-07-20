14979 results for

Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll

Sure, it's trendy to hack your life, your diet, or your job. But ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll says focusing on quick fixes actually diminishes...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
July 20 2014
Beauty

The Best Manicure Kits So You Can DIY Flawless Fingernails

Doing your nails at home is a great way to save money, hone a new skill, and, well, ensure all the tools and products you use are safe and clean.

#skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 10
Nature

Largest Study Of Its Kind Finds This Can Prevent Premature Death

As the largest study of its kind, researchers analyzed nine longitudinal studies across seven countries, dealing with over eight million people.

#news #environmentalism #plants #hiking #immunity
Sarah Regan
November 23 2019
Home

Raw Recipe: Carrot Cake With Creamy Lemon Icing

The simple, naked truth is that dessert can be good for you; in fact, dessert can fuel your body, nourish your nervous system, cleanse you colon and...

#Raw Food #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Olivia McFadyen
May 20 2013
Home
Love

6 Steps To Bounce Back From A Failed Relationship

A breakup can send you spiraling downward—here's what to do.

#relationships #breakup #personal growth #communication
John Kim, LMFT
August 14 2014
Personal Growth

7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?

#career #money #abundance #personal growth
Nicole Lapin
March 18 2016

10 Ways To UnDiet Your Life Right Now

It’s too easy to get caught up in the nitty-gritty details of how to live healthy. We overthink the water we drink, the best time of day is to...

#love #personal growth #skin #body image #food
Meghan Telpner
April 3 2013
Home
Integrative Health

This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer

New study published in BMJ shows that just 100 ml of sugar consumption in the form of sugary drinks can increase your risk for cancer and breast...

#news #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 12 2019

9 Easy Ways To Wind Down After A Crazy-Busy Day

As a health coach, I know that setting a relaxing tone for the evening is essential for stress management, a mindful lifestyle, and great sleep....

#sleep #relaxation #stress management #self-care #sleeping
Amy Kurtz
February 26 2016
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 24, 2018)

This might be why it's so hard to quit sugar.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
September 24 2018

7 Life Hacks To Keep You Lean & Toned

A healthy diet is the basis for a healthy lifestyle. Let’s be clear: You cannot out-exercise, out-sleep, out-stress, or out-anything a crappy diet. If...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #stress management
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 3 2015

A Sexologist Spills Her Secrets To Heating Up Your Long-Term Relationship

Sex is not a job. It’s a pleasure. That’s what makes it such a unique feature of our lives. In order to keep our sex lives spontaneous and...

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
February 29 2016
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Finally, Some Good News: This Week's Horoscope Is Full Of Bright Spots

Here's how you can work with the auspicious energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Why We Also Need To Be Talking About Men's Hormones

Robin Berzin, M.D., wants us to shift the conversation.

#hormones #inflammation #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
January 17
Integrative Health

What This Doctor Wants You To Know About Autoimmune Disease & COVID-19

One of the most scary aspects of COVID-19 is the many unknowns.

#COVID-19 #autoimmune
Aviva Romm, M.D.
April 4