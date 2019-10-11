14889 results for

A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds

Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.

Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019
Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Give your running shoes a break and head to a restorative yoga class.

Leigh Weingus
July 5 2017
Why Your 'Healthy' Eating Habits Are Making You Bloated

Bloating is common, but it's totally preventable! Discover the three most common causes of bloating and how to sidestep each one—so that after eating,...

mindbodygreen
November 20 2016
What I've Learned After 6 Failed Rounds Of IVF

It’s amazing how excited you get about a 40 percent chance of getting pregnant — when in reality, there’s more chance of it not working.

Kristy Kong
September 28 2015
How This Wellness Expert Keeps Her Family Flu-Free

Do you read the labels of everything you buy?

Leah Goldglantz
January 23 2018
This Mental Trick Makes It Way Easier To Accept Change

Is there a way to gracefully undergo massive change and transformation? Yes. And here's how.

Alexandra Roxo
May 20 2017
New Moon In Aries: 6 Ways To Maximize The Mojo Of The Ram

Tonight's new moon in Aries is like a cosmic spring awakening, rebooting our systems for another 365-day cycle.

The AstroTwins
April 18 2015
Yes, Love Letters Are Still A Thing: Here's How To Write A Great One

Whether to your longtime partner or to that person you're crushing on.

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
June 30

Hearty & Healthy Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Try this delicious Cranberry and Quinoa Salad and you’re sure to be surprised, as it’s not often you can find a recipe that is both festive and...

Dawna Stone
November 12 2013
Why Empaths Tend To Date The Wrong People (And How To Break The Cycle)

Tend to be pretty sensitive to other people's feelings? Read this.

Marci Moberg, M.S.
June 1 2019
Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.

Marvin Singh, M.D.
March 11 2019
8 Science-Backed Things You Can Do Now To Add Years To Your Life

The right diet and lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 24 2019
Could Vegetarianism Increase Your Risk Of Autoimmune Disease?

Why this doctor stopped being vegetarian after a lifetime following the diet.

Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 19 2014
Tend To Feel Insecure In Relationships? This Is Your Attachment Style

How an unpredictable upbringing may influence your personality.

Abby Moore
May 24
Why The North Face Will Be Closing Its Doors On Earth Day This Year

It wants to make the day a globally recognized holiday, too.

Emma Loewe
April 16 2019