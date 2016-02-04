23208 results for

Recipes

10 Things I Tell Every Woman Who Wants To Look & Feel Younger

I know women and I know what they want and need, having been close to thousands of sisters — talking, listening and reflecting with them over the last...

#hormones #wellness #affirmations #aging #sugar
Thorbjörg
May 10 2014
Beauty

The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2019

3 Yoga Poses For Improved Digestion

Proper digestion has the ability to make or break one’s holistic wellness. Digestion is the nucleus of our energy regulation, and we don’t operate...

#toxic #yoga poses #wellness #yoga #detox
Sara Courter
April 16 2013

Top 5 Foods For Balancing Acidity

When your body is acidic, it simply means that your pH is too low.

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Lula Brown
February 18 2015
Integrative Health

Is Histamine Intolerance Causing Your Fatigue, Headaches, Or Stomach Pain?

What you need to know about histamine intolerances, including symptoms and what foods to eat and avoid.

#allergies #gut health #inflammation #immunity
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
December 27 2018
Spirituality

6 Simple "Rules" To Feel Good No Matter What You're Eating

Let's start with a little quiz. Of the following options, which sounds like a scenario in which the way you eat says you love and respect yourself?

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Katie Dalebout
October 14 2015

A 3-Step Process For Listening To Your Gut

It takes practice, but here are three guiding principles that will help you tune in.

#wellness #self-awareness #intuition
Trista Johnson
December 4 2016
Spirituality

Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal

Flower elixirs can magnify your positive qualities and dissolve static.

#feng shui #plants #astrology
Anjie Cho
January 30
Motivation
Beauty

The Founders Of Sakara Life Share Their Clean Beauty Routines

"Because what you put ON your body is as important as what you put IN your body."

#beauty diary #beauty #skin #food
Whitney Tingle
April 13 2016
Climate Change

The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to the closet of your dreams—not just a closet that's full of stuff you don't want to wear.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
April 2 2017
Integrative Health

Allergies Out Of Control? Here's What's Causing All That Inflammation

Get control of your allergies once and for all.

#allergies
Jamie Morea
May 14 2018
Travel

I Traveled 9 Countries In 6 Months: Here's What I Learned

Last year, I traveled across three continents and nine countries over the course of six months. Here's what I learned.

#happiness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
May 8 2017
Functional Food

My Top 7 Sources of Plant-Based Protein

I say it all the time. Contrary to popular belief, it's not only possible to optimize your health on a plant-based diet; when done right, I actually...

#protein #vegan #energy
Rich Roll
April 12 2012
Functional Food

This Was The Best Healthy Eating Advice We Heard In 2018

Including bad news about caffeine and what we're all getting wrong about a high-fat diet.

#gut health #inflammation #digestion #immunity
Liz Moody
December 28 2018

How Anyone Can Eat Healthy On A Tight Budget

A few years ago, while promoting The Virgin Diet, I spoke at a local health food store. Afterwards, during the Q&A, the last question caught me...

#tea #fiber #money #coffee #wellness
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 30 2014

The Scientific Reason Affirmations Work So Well

Even if you're on the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, intimidated by those peering down at you from above, there's a way to boost your confidence...

#news #career #study #work #confidence
Emi Boscamp
April 20 2015