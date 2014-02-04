22760 results for

Zesty Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Cilantro

I love protein-packed quinoa, but it's often a bit too bland for my bodacious mouth. This recipe helped give it a kick in the bland butt. Try it out...

#healthy recipes #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods #quinoa
Brittney Hiller
February 4 2014
What's The Footprint Of Your Footwear? Here's How To Take A Step In The Right Direction

"Not to be dramatic, but this is less of a light bulb moment and more of a hazard warning light."

#partner #environmentalism #climate change
Krista Soriano
February 27

Why You Should Be Using More Cinnamon

Cinnamon brings memories of apple cider and snowflakes falling, briefly numbing the pain of another long, cold winter. Aside from the comforting smell...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
November 14 2014
Use Natural Hair Care Products? Make Sure You're Not Doing This

Your natural hair care products might be doing more damage than good.

#hair #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
May 14 2019
The 5 Ingredient Swaps That Will Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

The gold mine of beauty swaps, 5 ingredient overhauls your skin will thank you for.

#green beauty #beauty #wellness #green living
Tara Foley
September 1 2016
These 3 Morning Stretches Help Your Sleepy Body Wake Up

Try This Morning Stretching Sequence When You First Wake Up

#partner #workout
Krista Soriano
December 20 2018
The Real Reason You Can't Communicate With Your Partner

To expect you to see the world the same way I do is a huge challenge. We get exasperated, because underneath our point of view lies the question “Why...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
May 1 2016
The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2019
A Better Snack: Acorn Squash Chips

Because I am a true lover of the chip, finding ways to create something a tad more nutritious than the plain potato crunch is a quest. Kind of like a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Stefanie Sacks
November 7 2014
How To Cook Dinner With Local Veggies Tonight With Wen-Jay Ying

Here's how to make some delicious dishes with your local food!

#mbgpodcast #organic food
Olessa Pindak
April 28 2019
These 7 New Books Will Change The World

Looking to flip open a new book for the holidays? We've got you covered.

#empowerment #feminism #Journey
Emma Loewe
December 7 2017
Before You Make Birthday Plans This Year, Consult This Astro Chart

Location is everything, according to your solar return.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 26 2019

The Scientific Reason Affirmations Work So Well

Even if you're on the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, intimidated by those peering down at you from above, there's a way to boost your confidence...

#news #career #study #work #confidence
Emi Boscamp
April 20 2015
