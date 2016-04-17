14889 results for

The Difference Between Love & Limerence: A Therapist Explains

Next time you fall head over heels for someone you barely know, ask yourself if it's love of limerence. Here's how to tell the difference.

#love #relationships #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 30 2016
Spirituality
Routines
Home

I Simplified My Home — And It Ended Up Changing My Whole Damn Life

"Having less 'stuff' gives me more space to breathe, think, move, create, and best of all, connect with what I already have and truly value."

#minimalism #productivity
Jules Acree
January 27 2019
Mental Health
Recipes

Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Easy Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe

Consider this an invitation to refresh your standard coleslaw.

#salads #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
May 22
Functional Food

6 Foods To Help You Focus

Here's to healthy eating and a happy mind!

#antioxidant #caffeine #slideshows #food #quinoa
Nichole Dandrea, M.S., R.D.
June 26 2013
Food Trends
Love
Recipes
Home

Feng Shui For Your Living Room: The Top Do's & Don'ts

The living room is the main gathering place of the home, and it should therefore emit a calm, harmonious energy.

#feng shui
Marianne Gordon
February 15 2018
Routines
How To Practice Side Plank B & Actually Grab Your Foot (Infographic)

Here's what typically goes through my mind when I'm practicing Side Plank B.

#infographic #yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
Alexandria Crow
July 31 2015
Wellness Trends

Declutter Your Mind In 7 Days

Do this "detox" if you feel like life is going by too fast.

#technology
Jamie Price
January 27 2018
Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.

#sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 30
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Actually Achieve Your Dreams Next Year

It's almost the new year, and we’re all looking to work on ourselves somehow.

#productivity #mindfulness #self-awareness #spirituality
Pedram Shojai
December 13 2015
Recipes

Not Drinking? This "Pinot" Juice Recipe Mimics A Gusty Red Wine

The biggest challenge for a wine lover is to find a decent substitute for red wine.

#alcohol #drinks #vegetarian
Fiona Beckett
December 30 2019
Functional Food