The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"

#mbgsupplements #superfoods
Christina Coughlin
February 7
Food Trends

10 Life Lessons From My 14-Day Detox

Because I’m not picky at all, I thought this would be fairly easy.

#mindfulness #personal growth #cleanse #detox
Samantha Negrin
January 27 2013
Travel
Integrative Health

The Best Foods & Sleep Routine For Every Type Of Child, According To Ayurveda

You can't change your children's essential nature—but as a parent, you can learn how to understand them better and help them grow to their full...

#sleep #parenting advice #healthy foods #food #parenting
Fred Travis, PhD
August 2 2016
Personal Growth

6 Budgeting Mistakes You're Probably Making

And how to fix them, according to a financial planner.

#Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
March 13 2019
Recipes
Personal Growth

11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams

These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.

#love #career #manifestation #goal #happiness
Katie Campbell
January 1 2017
Recipes
Spirituality

Colorful Visualizations To Help You Work Through Anxious Moments

When you're asked to create new images on command, it can serve as a distraction from stressful thoughts.

#anxiety #stress
Deganit Nuur, DAOM
October 1 2019

Easy DIY Beauty Recipes

Ever since I realized that regular store-bought beauty products contain a whole range of toxic ingredients that can do more harm than good, I've been...

#beauty #Vitamin C #wellness #skin
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
November 20 2013
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 22, 2018)

Including the latest news from Paris we're clapping about.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
May 22 2018
Recipes

Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.

#dessert #easy meals #vegan #snacks
Rachel Conners
March 28

11 Encouraging Truths To Accept For A Happier Life

A lesson will appear over and over in your life until it's been learned.

#happiness #personal growth
Sonia Kumar
May 10 2017
Meditation
Beauty

How To Wake Up More Beautiful Every Morning

Six ways to get up in the morning beautifully and joyously.

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Lindsay Cohn
December 6 2016
Integrative Health

I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's What I Do Every Day For Brain Health

Ask yourself, "Is this good for my brain or bad for my brain?"

#sleep #supplements #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
January 6