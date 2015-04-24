23459 results for
Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga
Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...
A Meteorologist Found A Way To Drive Through 70-Degree Weather Every Day For A Year
Meteorologist Brian Brettschneider just mapped out a solution to all of our weather woes.
5 Comfort Food Recipes That Helped Me Lose 75 Pounds Easily
When it comes to healthy, lasting weight loss, eat what you actually want to be eating.
The 10-Minute Clean Beauty Routine This Peloton Instructor Swears By
A real-life shift away from conventional brands that looks and feels *amazing.*
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
There's a reason we call them "comfort" foods.
Why You Should Drink Tea For Clear, Beautiful Skin (And 7 Teas To Start Drinking)
Tea offers so much more than warmth and hydration. Steep the right teas and you’ll relax, be better equipped to fight off a cold, feel more energetic,...
The Surprising Recovery Trick That Keeps Pro Surfer Alessa Quizon Injury-Free
This surfer is all about hemp-based healing.
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning
A good day starts with intentional movement.
How To Maximize Your New Moon Ritual Just In Time For This Weekend
The night sky is a blank canvas for our intentions once again!
A Meditation Exercise For People Who Simply Cannot 'Quiet' Their Minds
We got you.
10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)
All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.
How To Dermaplane For Silky-Soft Skin At Home: Expert Tips, Plus Benefits
Quite literally pave the way for a dewy, fresh look.
Want A More Sustainable Home Today? Start With These 3 Things
Start with a plant-based detergent.
How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way
Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.
There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!
People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...
An Interior Designer's Top Zero-Waste, Nontoxic Painting Tips
An eco-friendly home retouch you can be proud of.
Restaurants & Gyms Are Opening: Here's What The CDC Recommends
How to re-enter the world safely.
A Cardiologist On What Those With Heart Issues Need To Know About COVID-19
How to stay healthy with preexisting heart conditions.
Better Than Burritos! Nori Sushi Rolls
Why pay for pricy sushi out when you can make your own healthier, customized version at home?
3 Natural Ways To Get Better Sleep Tonight
Tip No. 1: Apply lavender oil to your pulse points.