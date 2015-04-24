23459 results for

Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga

Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...

#nutrition #yoga #food #whole foods
Jesse Lane Lee
April 24 2015

A Meteorologist Found A Way To Drive Through 70-Degree Weather Every Day For A Year

Meteorologist Brian Brettschneider just mapped out a solution to all of our weather woes.

#news #travel
Emma Loewe
October 21 2015
Recipes

5 Comfort Food Recipes That Helped Me Lose 75 Pounds Easily

When it comes to healthy, lasting weight loss, eat what you actually want to be eating.

#functional recipes #plant-based #weight loss #plant-based nutrition #healthy foods
Annie Markowitz, PhD
May 15 2017
Beauty

The 10-Minute Clean Beauty Routine This Peloton Instructor Swears By

A real-life shift away from conventional brands that looks and feels *amazing.*

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 20 2018
Mental Health

Why You Should Drink Tea For Clear, Beautiful Skin (And 7 Teas To Start Drinking)

Tea offers so much more than warmth and hydration. Steep the right teas and you’ll relax, be better equipped to fight off a cold, feel more energetic,...

#tea #beauty #skin #aging
Jolene Hart
November 24 2015
Recovery

An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning

A good day starts with intentional movement.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Mary Beth LaRue
February 23 2016
Spirituality

How To Maximize Your New Moon Ritual Just In Time For This Weekend

The night sky is a blank canvas for our intentions once again!

#astrology
Alexandra Roxo
February 24 2017
Meditation

10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.

#news #news roundup #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
May 30 2017
Beauty
Beauty

How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way

Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.

#Ayurveda #skin care #massage
Shiva Rose
April 5 2018

There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!

People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...

#work #wellness #yoga
Brigitte Meinders
August 15 2013
Off-the-Grid

An Interior Designer's Top Zero-Waste, Nontoxic Painting Tips

An eco-friendly home retouch you can be proud of.

#environmentalism
Laura Baross
March 11 2018
Integrative Health
Better Than Burritos! Nori Sushi Rolls

Why pay for pricy sushi out when you can make your own healthier, customized version at home?

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
August 23 2014

3 Natural Ways To Get Better Sleep Tonight

Tip No. 1: Apply lavender oil to your pulse points.

#sleep #restorative yoga #yoga #sleeping
Sara DiVello
January 26 2017