I Co-Washed My Hair For A Month — Here's What I Wish I Had Known About 'No Poo'
Essential reading before trying no-poo.
A Deceptively Simple (And Healthy) Raw Chocolate Mousse
This is a very sophisticated-tasting mousse.
Why You Should Drink Tea For Clear, Beautiful Skin (And 7 Teas To Start Drinking)
Tea offers so much more than warmth and hydration. Steep the right teas and you’ll relax, be better equipped to fight off a cold, feel more energetic,...
Brodo's Fat-Frothed Bone Broths Take The Healthy Habit To The Next Level
Here's what your bone broth's been missing.
Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph
With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...
13 Natural & Nontoxic Lip Balms: We Reviewed The Very Best
Nothing to pout about here.
This Hot Chocolate Oatmeal Has An Anti-Inflammatory Secret Ingredient
It's also gluten-free, vegan, and super delicious.
10 Tips To Keep Your Grocery Bill Low & Still Eat Healthy
There's a common — and unfortunate — belief that healthy eating costs too much money to be sustainable.
The Craziest, Easiest Hack To Supercharge Your Food With Vitamin D
Most people who don't get enough sun need to supplement with vitamin D3, especially since few foods are high in the vitamin. But what if there were an...
5 Easy Ways To Get Your Kids To Eat Anything
Getting your kids to eat healthy is simple: find recipes for nourishing dishes the kids can’t wait to make, have fun, and make some magic in the...
How To Do Dry January Without Hating Your Life
You actually have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
An Easy Shrimp + Radish Salad That Tastes As Good As It Looks
Impress the easy way with this spring salad.
Better Than Burritos! Nori Sushi Rolls
Why pay for pricy sushi out when you can make your own healthier, customized version at home?
I Finally Shifted To A Completely Whole Foods Diet & Have Never Felt Better — Here's Exactly How I Did It
Feeling your best starts here.
Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help
A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.
How To Cook & Shop Sustainably From A Celebrity Chef
You can make a difference with every food purchase you make.
35 Tricks To Climb Out Of A Bad Mood
“NOTHING EVER WORKS OUT FOR MEEEEEE!”
6 Healing Staples That Belong In Every Kitchen
Most people don't think to look in their cupboards for common ailments.
5 Questions For Recognizing The Root Of Your Relationship Troubles
Relationship not working? Here's how to spot the trouble.
How To Tell If Your Vitamin C Serum Is As Effective As It Can Be
There's a reason all the vitamin C serums with cult followings have this one thing in common.