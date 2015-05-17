14979 results for
Insanely Simple Curried Chickpea Salad
This protein-packed, uber-simple recipe is ideal for taking to work for a lunch on a bed of greens, in a butter lettuce cup, or just eaten with...
Feeling Meh? This Is How Your Gut Affects Your Mood (Plus, Exactly How To Fix It)
To fix your brain, you have to fix your gut.
Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think
Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.
The Nighttime Routine I Swear By For My Best Sleep Ever
Including the one supplement I take every night.
Zesty Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Cilantro
I love protein-packed quinoa, but it's often a bit too bland for my bodacious mouth. This recipe helped give it a kick in the bland butt. Try it out...
Dr. Joel Kahn's Favorite Breakfast Smoothie
A quick breakfast for an early morning.
What's The Footprint Of Your Footwear? Here's How To Take A Step In The Right Direction
"Not to be dramatic, but this is less of a light bulb moment and more of a hazard warning light."
The 5 Ingredient Swaps That Will Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level
The gold mine of beauty swaps, 5 ingredient overhauls your skin will thank you for.
Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds
Plus, how to make the healthiest choices at every popular fast food chain.
The Science-Backed Benefits Of A Good Night's Sleep
Sleep: the ultimate remedy for both body and mind.
I Tried Craniosacral Therapy To Heal My Flaky Scalp: Here's What Happened
Here's exactly what to expect.
5 Essential Micronutrients + How To Get More Of 'Em
The age-old adage "you are what you eat" couldn't be more true—the nutrients in your food supply your body with all it needs to grow and survive.
How To Tune In To Your Body
"The truth is that life is a holistic human experience."
Your COVID Kitchen: 5 Tips For Reorganizing Your Fridge & Pantry
Our kitchens will be working overtime while we're working from home.
You Don't Have To Break Out When You Quit The Pill: A Naturopath Explains How
It's all about what you eat.
The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie
There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and...
A Better Snack: Acorn Squash Chips
Because I am a true lover of the chip, finding ways to create something a tad more nutritious than the plain potato crunch is a quest. Kind of like a...
4 Surprising Ways Birth Control Could Affect Your Future Fertility
Plus, practical steps you can take to stay healthy.
The Scientific Reason Affirmations Work So Well
Even if you're on the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, intimidated by those peering down at you from above, there's a way to boost your confidence...
14 Rules I Follow When Eating Fruit
14 rules I follow when eating fruit.