Insanely Simple Curried Chickpea Salad

This protein-packed, uber-simple recipe is ideal for taking to work for a lunch on a bed of greens, in a butter lettuce cup, or just eaten with...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Roberto Martin
May 17 2015
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Sarah Ellis
March 14
Integrative Health

Zesty Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Cilantro

I love protein-packed quinoa, but it's often a bit too bland for my bodacious mouth. This recipe helped give it a kick in the bland butt. Try it out...

#healthy recipes #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods #quinoa
Brittney Hiller
February 4 2014
Functional Food
What's The Footprint Of Your Footwear? Here's How To Take A Step In The Right Direction

"Not to be dramatic, but this is less of a light bulb moment and more of a hazard warning light."

#partner #environmentalism #climate change
Krista Soriano
February 27
Beauty

The 5 Ingredient Swaps That Will Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

The gold mine of beauty swaps, 5 ingredient overhauls your skin will thank you for.

#green beauty #beauty #wellness #green living
Tara Foley
September 1 2016
Functional Food

Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds

Plus, how to make the healthiest choices at every popular fast food chain.

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 7 2019
The Science-Backed Benefits Of A Good Night's Sleep

Sleep: the ultimate remedy for both body and mind.

#sleep #partner
Krista Soriano
September 11 2019
Wellness Trends

5 Essential Micronutrients + How To Get More Of 'Em

The age-old adage "you are what you eat" couldn't be more true—the nutrients in your food supply your body with all it needs to grow and survive.

#nutrition #food
Audrey Eaden, M.S.
July 9 2016
Personal Growth

How To Tune In To Your Body

"The truth is that life is a holistic human experience."

#body image #self-care #self-acceptance
Alanis Morissette
January 27 2016
Home

Your COVID Kitchen: 5 Tips For Reorganizing Your Fridge & Pantry

Our kitchens will be working overtime while we're working from home.

#COVID-19 #Spring Cleaning
Eliza Sullivan
March 24
Beauty

The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie

There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and...

#smoothie #smoothies #vegan #superfoods #food
Summer Sanders
December 14 2013

A Better Snack: Acorn Squash Chips

Because I am a true lover of the chip, finding ways to create something a tad more nutritious than the plain potato crunch is a quest. Kind of like a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Stefanie Sacks
November 7 2014
Integrative Health

The Scientific Reason Affirmations Work So Well

Even if you're on the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, intimidated by those peering down at you from above, there's a way to boost your confidence...

#news #career #study #work #confidence
Emi Boscamp
April 20 2015
Functional Food