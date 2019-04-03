14889 results for

Love
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

3 Beauty-Boosting Smoothies You Need To Get Radiant Hair, Skin, And Nails

Beauty starts from the inside out: These smoothie recipes spotlight what you need to eat and drink to get healthier hair, skin, and nails.

#smoothie #recipes #hair #beauty #healthy recipes
Kelly LeVeque
February 14 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda

Here's everything you need to know about this airy dosha.

#stress #Ayurveda
Jessica Timmons
September 7
Travel

PSA Holiday Travelers: This Is The Dirtiest Spot In The Airport

After you touch it, beeline for the bathroom sink.

#holiday
Emma Loewe
December 21 2019
Spirituality

Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living

As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.

#crystals #nature #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 26 2017
Recipes

Overnight Oats With A Tropical Twist

Delicious mango and coconut flavours will make you feel like you are on a tropical beach.

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Osha Key
March 14 2015

7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)

We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.

#environmentalism #fashion
Emma Loewe
September 30 2015

The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good

You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...

#cravings #inflammation #health #sugar
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2016
Beauty
Routines
Personal Growth
Recipes

These Vegan Smashed Sweet Potatoes Will Win Your Next Potluck

Fields Good Chicken takes the fall-inspired pair a step further.

#functional nutrition #easy meals #holiday
Jamie Schneider
November 21 2019
Recipes

One-Pot Meal: Hearty + Healing Lentil Soup

I started making myself this hearty lentil soup as a healthy answer to my comfort food cravings.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #food #vegan recipes
Amanda Freitag
September 29 2015
Integrative Health

New Study Finds This Is Essential For Managing Blood Sugar Levels

This knowledge is setting the stage for research into using mindfulness to manage type 2 diabetes.

#news #stress #Blood Sugar
Eliza Sullivan
July 14
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made
Functional Food

9 Nutrients You Need For Great Sleep + How To Get More Of 'Em

There are many factors that can influence a great night's sleep—but one of the most important is eating right. Here's what research shows about the...

#sleep #nutrition #health #healthy foods #sleeping
Shawn Stevenson
March 15 2016
Women's Health
Recipes

20-Minute Meal: Red Quinoa Salad With Black Beans, Corn + Avocado

Wheat-free, gluten-free, high in protein and low in calories, quinoa is one of the healthiest superfoods you can eat. Another benefit? This salad...

#healthy recipes #food #quinoa #whole foods
Dawna Stone
February 23 2015