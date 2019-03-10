14802 results for

Recovery
Integrative Health

Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)

This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
October 27 2014
Recipes
Spirituality

How To Lean On Spirituality When You're Trying To Get Pregnant

They all can help relieve the stress that can be associated with fertility.

#hormones #fertility #motherhood #parenting
Lily Silverton
November 13 2016
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It

It's an easy fix that might have huge benefits down the road.

#fats #mbg Brain Health #brain
Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 16 2018
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist Shares How Interacting With Nature Can Heal Trauma

The connection to nature is both intimate and universal.

#stress #anxiety
James S. Gordon, M.D.
September 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Amy MD Wellness

8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...

#supplements #Ayurveda #balance #happiness #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 6 2016
Functional Food
Food Trends
Healthy Weight

A Doctor's Top 5 Foods For Better Sleep (Including Almond Butter!)

"I prescribe coconut oil to my patients as if it were medication."

#sleep #nutrition #healthy foods #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 4 2016

Live In The Moment! 10 Fun Tips To Be More Present

Connection is one of the most important aspects of life. It's important to remember that it all starts from within. We strive to feel connected and to...

#music #breathing #gratitude #affirmations #present
Lauren Stahl
July 10 2014
Functional Food

If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP

It's not coffee, but you probably drink it daily.

#anxiety
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 1 2017

Perfect Weekday Lunch: Veggie Rice Bowl

The veggie whole bowl is topped with natural, organic, whole foods. It's vegan and gluten-free! A dish that fits in perfectly with any time of the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Wendy Garnier
August 22 2014
Beauty
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

The Truth About America's Smoothie Obsession

A profile on smoothie-loving Americans: why they drink smoothies, ingredient trends, and how to shake things up with your next blend.

#smoothie #nutrition #partner #healthy recipes #smoothies
mindbodygreen
June 27 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Know Your Good Fats: How To Balance Omega-3s, 6s & 9s

What's The Deal With Plant-Based Omega-3s?

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019