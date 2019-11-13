15248 results for

The 4 Foods A Gastroenterologist Swears By For Fueling Your Microbes

According to Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, each plant has its own unique blend of fiber.

Jason Wachob
June 19
5 Health-Boosting Items A Doctor Always Brings On Vacation

When it's time to hit the road, add a bit more firepower to your health arsenal by stocking your carry-on with these five travel essentials.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 8 2016
Blue Bottle Is Attempting To Ditch Disposable Coffee Cups & It Could Be Huge

They're also planning to swap single-use bags for reusable containers for coffee beans.

Eliza Sullivan
December 10 2019

9 Reasons Pet Owners Are Healthier, Happier People

Studies have finally caught up to what we pet lovers have always known: Pets are good for your health. Here are a few of the countless observed...

Jeff Werber, DVM
August 27 2015
Phil Staples From "Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead" On Gaining Back 200 Pounds

Little by little, I started falling into my old habits.

Phil Staples
September 19 2014
Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage With These 4 Tricks

Sun damage is hard on hair. Here's how you can help.

Josh Rosebrook
June 30 2015
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the impact wearing red has on our psychology, the amazing Olympic runner who competed while...

Leigh Weingus
June 27 2017
The Bacteria You've Never Heard Of That Promotes Weight Loss

How Akkermansia muciniphila can promote a healthy weight, metabolism, and blood sugar balance.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 30 2019

What To Eat For Glowing Skin This Summer: An RD Explains

I recommend these five key nutrients to get a brighter glow, beat blemishes, and keep your skin supple and smooth.

Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, M.A., R.D.
June 15 2016
