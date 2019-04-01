14889 results for

Routines
Wellness Trends

22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.

#recipes #books #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
June 24 2016

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 12)

All the wellness news you need to know, including Michael Phelps' go-to boutique workout, the Barbie effect, and Outdoor Voice's Tyler Haney's food...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
September 12 2016
Mental Health

How's Your Psychological Immunity? 6 Questions To Help With COVID-19 Anxiety

These questions will help you establish a sense of control the best you can.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
March 25

Easy, Delicious 15-Minute Meal: Zoodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto

As a girl on the go, finding easy-to-make, plant based meals has become a necessity. Whip up this filling vegan (and raw!) dinner in just 15 minutes...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #food #whole foods
Danielle Sobel
April 13 2015
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Unlocking Your Orgasmic Potential

"We need to bring sex out of the closet and into the light."

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #personal growth #tantra
Psalm Isadora
September 2 2016
Healthy Weight
Social Good
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

#tea #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Recipes

5 Easy Ways To Have Better Poops, All The Time

Let's talk about poop. Ideally, you’ll have one to three bowel movements a day.

#clean food #digestion #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 29 2015
Parenting

Mindfulness Isn't Just for Adults: Teaching Your Kids To Reset Is Essential

Today’s teenagers are more stressed and anxious than young people of that age group have ever been before.

#affirmations
Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
November 30 2019

Get Glowing! 3 Musts For Healthy Skin (No Products Required)

Your skin really is an expression of what’s happening inside your body, so it’s no surprise that what you put in it will be reflected on the outside....

#gluten #beauty #food as medicine #diy beauty #skin
Jessica Sepel
July 5 2015
Love

15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup

This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
August 18 2015
Recipes