Recipes

3 Doctor-Recommended Gut-Healing Dinners

Plus, the gut-healing foods he recommends including in every meal.

#gut health #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

Want To Get Breakfast On The Table In Less Than 3 Minutes? Here's How

Delicious, Gluten-Free Breakfast In Under 3 Minutes? Yes, Please.

#partner #easy meals #breakfast #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
May 17 2018
Routines

5 Gentle Pilates Moves To Kick-Start Your Digestion

Because we know you want to eat all the vegan stuffing.

#pilates #digestion #holiday
Erika Bloom
November 24 2017
Food Trends
Recipes

6 Sneaky Ways To Add More Plant-Based Protein To Your Day

May your day be rich in protein (and super delicious!).

#foods #food how to #protein #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Aldrich
May 12 2017
Food Trends
Food Trends

How Hollywood's Healthiest Really Snack

Looking for a little snack inspiration? Reach for the stars.

#celebrity #snacks #food
Elizabeth Inglese
March 20 2017

The 9 Foods I Recommend Kids Eat Every Day: A Nutritionist Explains

As a registered dietitian nutritionist, one of my favorite things about my job is empowering kids to become healthy eaters. I look at every meal and...

#parenting advice #health #healthy foods #parenting
Jennifer Glockner
December 13 2015
Recipes
Food Trends

We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer

We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.

#alcohol #COVID-19 #drinks #kombucha
Olessa Pindak
May 23
PAID CONTENT FOR Navitas Organics

I’m A RD & A New Mom. Here’s What I Eat In A Day

These superfoods will bring your meals to the next level!

#partner #easy meals #breakfast
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 5 2018
Food Trends

All Your Questions Around Eating Fruit On The Keto Diet, Answered

Here's which fruits are best to eat and avoid while on keto.

#fats #ketogenic #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 13 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile
Recipes

Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 19 2016
Recipes

For A Special Easter Treat, Try These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Rich, decadent, with a beauty enhancing twist—what more could you want?

#mbgsupplements #dessert #Collagen #easy meals
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
April 12
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

This Energizing, 6-Move Workout Fires Up Your Whole Body In Seconds

Ready to warm up your muscles and get your heart pumping?

#supplements #partner #hiit
Krista Soriano
March 2
Functional Food

11 Nutritionists Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains

Because when you're on the road, on the go, or on vacation, it's not always easy to eat clean.

#food how to #health #healthy foods #food
Gabrielle Frank
August 3 2015
Functional Food
Recipes