22576 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Sarah Wilson, Author of The I Quit Sugar Cookbook

5 Steps To Seamlessly Switching To A Sugar-Free Diet (With Recipe!)

Follow these five steps to seamlessly transition to a sugar-free diet. Author Sarah Wilson shows you how, plus shares her leftover pesto recipe!

#recipes #healthy recipes #sugar
mindbodygreen
March 15 2016
Home
Recipes

Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.

#healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 25 2016

Chipotle Just Went Public With Its Guacamole Recipe

Since announcing last week that it stopped using GMO ingredients, Chipotle has entered a new era of health-driven transparency.

#news #avocado #foods #healthy recipes #GMO
Emi Boscamp
May 4 2015
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Water-Soluble & Fat-Soluble Vitamins

If you're taking supplements, you need to know this.

#news #supplements
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 19 2018
Beauty

Love Your Daily Face Mist? It Could Be Messing With Your Skin

How to find a face mist that will *actually* hydrate your skin.

#alcohol #makeup #skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 13 2019

16 Reasons To GO NUTS For Nuts

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine underscores the health benefits of nuts. Researchers followed over a hundred thousand men and...

#nutrition #protein #vegan #healthy foods #zinc
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
November 29 2013
Healthy Weight

Why Eating More (Not Less) Can Help You Lose Weight

A car can't run on fumes alone, and neither can your body.

#how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss
Angelique Johnson, M.S.
June 9 2015
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 11, 2018)

Including the news that Thrive Market launched a wine category.

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 11 2018
Integrative Health

The Easiest Black Bean Burger You’ll Ever Make

Veggie burgers don’t always get the best reputation. Store-bought versions (though not all of them) are usually tiny (causing you to need to grill...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food #whole foods
Talia Pollock
April 21 2015
Functional Food
Love

14 Adventurous Dates Guaranteed To Bring You Closer To Your Partner

Three years ago, my husband and I decided that instead of giving presents, we’d exchange gifts of presence.

#relationships #happiness #nature #travel
Stevie Trujillo
March 2 2016

The One Spice I Always Recommend For Better Digestion: An M.D. Explains

Even if you've never heard of this spice before, you've probably eaten it in Indian food many times.

#Herbs #nutrition #digestion #health #spices
Amy Shah, M.D.
July 18 2016
Travel

Herb-Crusted Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

I’m thinking these shrimp lettuce wraps should come with a warning label, because when you eat them, you experience a major flavor explosion in every...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #food
Laurie McNamara
November 23 2015
Friendships
Spirituality

7 Ways To Liberate Yourself During The Full Moon in Aquarius

This one is all about connecting with people who lift you up.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 14 2019