Functional Food
5 Easy Healthy Dinners That Serve Just One Person

Party of one—and make it delicious.

#easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
August 6 2019
Functional Food

Super-Healthy 10-Minute Meals You Can Make From A Well-Stocked Freezer

Plus, exactly what foods you should stock in your freezer.

#lunch #breakfast #dinner
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 26 2019
Food Trends

Found: The Best Blood-Sugar-Balancing, Ketogenic Foods You Can Buy Right Now

They'll keep you full—plus, they taste really, really good.

#Blood Sugar #ketogenic
Liz Moody
March 26 2019
9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes

Consider this your go-to list of pantry and fridge staples that can make even the most basic dish interesting!

#lunch #vegetarian
Laura Lea Bryant
May 2
Functional Food
Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

We believe that a healthy, plant-based breakfast is the best way to set ourselves up for a successful and productive day!

#partner #vegan #breakfast
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
May 11
5 Mind-Blowing Avocado Swaps You’ll Actually Use

No surprise here that avocado is a fan favorite. Here are five healthy swaps that’ll make you love avocados for even more than just your guac...

#partner #vegan #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Um, Avocado Butter Exists & You're Going To Be Addicted To It

Nutritional therapy practitioner Noelle Tarr and paleo diet expert Stefani Ruper share why they love avocado butter in their four-week food and...

#mbgfoodwithbenefits
Caroline Muggia
October 25 2018
Functional Food
When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must

A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.

#vegetarian #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
April 18
Functional Food
Food Trends
Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2020, From Whole Foods Market

If you thought the food and beverage industry couldn't get more innovative, think again.

#news #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 21 2019