PAID CONTENT FOR ASPCA

How To Tell If Your Food Was Raised Inhumanely — And What To Do About It

Ready to pay more attention to food labels? Here's how.

#partner #easy meals
Krista Soriano
September 17 2018
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Water-Soluble & Fat-Soluble Vitamins

If you're taking supplements, you need to know this.

#news #supplements
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 19 2018
Functional Food
Parenting

7 Ways To Be A Healthy, Happy & Mindful Mama

In my effort to be the best mom I can be, below are seven simple, yet effective tips I try to incorporate into my daily life.

#love #relationships #toxic #present #motherhood
Molly Sims
August 26 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Is Your Multivitamin Fermented? Here's Why That Actually Matters

The Unexpected Thing That Makes Supplements So Much More Effective

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
March 26 2019
Home

How To Up Your Plant Game This Spring — For Next-To-No $$

Save some green on your indoor jungle.

#plants #budget
Emma Loewe
April 14 2019
Motivation
Personal Growth

14 Small Things That Lead To Major Happiness

When you can't imagine doing anything but diving into the couch and hibernating under the covers, pick a movie that'll make you feel better about life...

#friendship #happiness #fitness #meditation #mindfulness
Tom Casano
April 13 2016
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food

Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Considering doing a cleanse this fall after a summer of indulgence?

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #cleanse #detox
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
September 22 2014
Beauty

Simple Ayurvedic Tips For Your Best Skin Ever

Three areas of life where listening to your dosha and taking action to correct any imbalances is crucial to the quality of your skin

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin #water #food
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
March 25 2015
Spirituality

7 Ways To Liberate Yourself During The Full Moon in Aquarius

This one is all about connecting with people who lift you up.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 14 2019
Travel
Love

14 Adventurous Dates Guaranteed To Bring You Closer To Your Partner

Three years ago, my husband and I decided that instead of giving presents, we’d exchange gifts of presence.

#relationships #happiness #nature #travel
Stevie Trujillo
March 2 2016
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Beauty

Here's Why Your Pimples Keep Showing Up In The Exact Same Place

Ayurveda believes that all ailments result from an imbalance. In the case of acne, it can be your skin or body or both. The recurrence of acne in the...

#Ayurveda #green beauty #beauty #mind body connection
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
March 22 2017
Food Trends

This Mission-Driven Company Is Taking Almond Butter To A Whole New Level

Fighting homelessness one jar of Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Almond Butter at a time.

#empowerment #fats
Liz Moody
February 21 2018