2939 results for
The Best Type Of Yoga To Try If You're A Beginner + How To Get Started
Everything you need to know about the practice.
What Is Neotantra? Understanding Modern vs. Classical Tantra
When most people talk about tantra these days, they're actually talking about neotantra.
An Adaptogenic Tonic To Ease Cravings & Rev Up Metabolism
Check out this herbalist's top pick.
Bare Nails Are The It Nail: This Step Will Help You Pull Off The Perennial Look
Nail trends come and go—but a strong, manicured bare nail is always in style.
How To Make The Best Turmeric Tea To Fight Inflammation All Day Long
It's super easy and incredibly potent.
It's Official: These Are Going To Be The Biggest Food Trends This Spring
Unicorns, anxiety-reducing brownies and food that'll put you straight to sleep.
On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019
The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.
Everything You Need To Know About Prebiotics, According To A Doctor
They may be just as important (or even more) than probiotics.
How To Break Down Emotional Blocks Using This In-Demand Crystal
Shungite is an excellent grounding stone.
Study Finds The Pesco-Mediterranean Diet Is Ideal For Cardiovascular Health
Two healthy and sustainable eating plans with heart-healthy benefits.
Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too
An intro to this fascinating astrological system that traces back to ancient India.
Alleviate Lower-Back Pain & Calm Your Nervous System With This Ancient Yoga Practice
With time, patience, and grace, you'll become a pro at this challenging practice.
This Mermaid Latte Gets Its Magical Color From An Ancient Herbal Tea
Have you heard of butterfly pea tea?
A Rosemary Guide: Could This Herb Be The Secret To Better Brain Health?
Your spice cabinet holds more power than you think.
If You Feel Sluggish, These 11 Caffeine Alternatives Will Help
No coffee necessary.
Self-Care Sunday: The Hair Care Entrepreneur Who Loves Adaptogens & Scalp Treatments
Adaptogens go in, stress goes out.
Drinking Urine Is The New Health Trend—But Is It Good For You?
Apparently, it tastes similar to a salty, slightly sour beer.
What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains
As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...
This Misunderstood Practice May Actually Help With Inflammation, Gut Health & Anxiety
The good news? It's super easy to do at home.
Healthy Ways To Navigate Your Holiday Party's Bar (10 Wellness Experts Weigh In)
Biodynamic sangria should be on every holiday party menu.