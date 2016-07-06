2939 results for

Motivation

The Best Type Of Yoga To Try If You're A Beginner + How To Get Started

Everything you need to know about the practice.

#yoga
Colette Coleman
July 29
Sex

What Is Neotantra? Understanding Modern vs. Classical Tantra

When most people talk about tantra these days, they're actually talking about neotantra.

#orgasm #tantra #energy
Jesi Taylor Cruz
March 28
Beauty
Functional Food
Food Trends

It's Official: These Are Going To Be The Biggest Food Trends This Spring

Unicorns, anxiety-reducing brownies and food that'll put you straight to sleep.

#sleep #anxiety #tea #sugar
Liz Moody
March 21 2017
Food Trends

On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

#easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
December 31 2018
Integrative Health
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too

An intro to this fascinating astrological system that traces back to ancient India.

#astrology
Sarah Regan
May 29
Routines

Alleviate Lower-Back Pain & Calm Your Nervous System With This Ancient Yoga Practice

With time, patience, and grace, you'll become a pro at this challenging practice.

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S.
February 22
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Beauty
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...

#parenting advice #digestion #health #parenting
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
February 7 2016
Spirituality
Wellness Trends

Healthy Ways To Navigate Your Holiday Party's Bar (10 Wellness Experts Weigh In)

Biodynamic sangria should be on every holiday party menu.

#alcohol #holidays
Emma Loewe
December 13 2016