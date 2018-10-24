2992 results for

Integrative Health
Food Trends

Everyone Is Drinking Celery Juice — But Is It Healthy? We Dive Into The Science Behind The Trend

Apparently, it's supposed to help with bloat, inflammation, and general gut health.

#gut health #inflammation #drinks
Gabi Conti
October 24 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

This Chocolate Potion Features Phenylethylamine — Our Body's Natural 'Love Drug'

It's scientifically proven to make people fall in love with you.

#dessert #drinks #vegan
Liz Moody
February 14 2018
Functional Food

The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid

Take it daily, and you'll start to feel better, stat.

#thyroid #hormones
Elissa Goodman
February 1 2018
Integrative Health

12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.

#stress #gut health #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019

The Ancient Herb That Helps With Digestion + Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

As we grow older, it can be extremely challenging to lose fat through diet and exercise alone. To fight that stubborn fat, Ayurveda uses this...

#Herbs #toxic #Ayurveda #digestion #weight loss
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 19 2016
Functional Food
Beauty

Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Shiva Rose
April 12 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

Here's What You Should Drink & What To Avoid, According To Ayurveda

Plus, general hydration tips based on ayurvedic principles.

#Ayurveda
Sarah Kucera, D.C.
May 10 2019

8 Ayurvedic Self-Care Rituals That Promote Radiant Health

Better digestion, sleep, and immunity? Ayurveda might be the closest thing to a panacea we'll ever get.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #immunity #self-care
Acharya Shunya
May 11 2017
You Need This: An Easy Morning Tonic To Make Your Immune System Invincible

It's antiviral, antibacterial, packed with antioxidants, and—oh, yeah—it tastes like the most deliciously creamy, spicy hot chocolate you've ever had.

#allergies #antioxidant #cacao #ginger #healthy recipes
mindbodygreen
March 3 2017
Functional Food

You May Want To Start Warming Your Salads, According To Ayurveda

Many assume that eating raw veggies and salads is the key to weight loss. But according to Ayurveda, there are two big reasons you should consume only...

#raw foods #Ayurveda #salads #digestion
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 22 2016
Home

8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is praised as a do-it-all tonic, thanks to its plethora of benefits in the wellness space.

#coffee #toxins at home #essential oils
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 29
Functional Food

Exactly What To Eat To Eliminate Anxiety, According To The Ancient Wisdom Of Ayurveda

There are three main elements you need to bring back into balance.

#anxiety #Ayurveda
Sahara Rose
March 21 2018

3 Ancient Ayurvedic Rituals To Rock Your Mornings

Beginning the day in an inspiring and invigorating way profoundly impacts your overall health. Ayurveda, the ancient art and science of life from...

#Ayurveda #happiness #digestion #inspiration
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
January 16 2015
Functional Food

I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017
Food Trends