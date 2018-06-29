2992 results for

Recipes

The One Drink You Should Have Every Morning (It's Not Lemon Water)

I decided to upgrade my good ol' morning glass of water to a supercharged health elixir. So I started experimenting with different tonics—and was...

Devin Burke
July 14 2016
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Is Cold Water Wrecking Your Digestion & Gut Health?

We look at ayurveda and Western science.

Liz Moody
March 21 2019
Functional Food

Kale Is Out — THIS Superfood Is Now No. 1 In America

A recent survey of dietitians across the nation found that this superfood reigns supreme.

Elizabeth Gerson
January 22 2019
Functional Food

These Warming, Alkalizing Breakfasts Will Give You Beautiful Skin

Here are some warming ideas to start out your day that benefit both your stomach and your skin. They're perfect for winter, low in sugar, and will...

Lily Kunin
January 24 2017
Recipes
Functional Food
A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring

Holistic tips for maximizing sleep? Count us in!

mindbodygreen
March 12 2018

DIY: Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic To Cure Bloating & Inflammation

Let me start by saying, I am obsessed with fire cider tonic. It has saved me from so much digestive discomfort. What is fire cider tonic, you ask?...

Brandy Oswald
May 15 2014
Recipes

This Warming Elixir Eliminates Bloat With Every Sip

How can medicine this powerful taste this good?

Liz Moody
January 4 2018
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 24, 2018)

This might be why it's so hard to quit sugar.

Liz Moody
September 24 2018
Integrative Health

A Medicinal Shroom For Every Health Woe

Is your 3 p.m. slump out of control? Make cordyceps your new best friend.

Britt Martin
July 3 2017
Functional Food