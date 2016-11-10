1612 results for

One-Pot Meal: Hearty + Healing Lentil Soup

I started making myself this hearty lentil soup as a healthy answer to my comfort food cravings.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #food #vegan recipes
Amanda Freitag
September 29 2015
The 9 Best Healthy Comfort Food Recipes To Nourish Your Body And Soul

Your belly might need a little love right now.

#recipes #healthy recipes
Liz Moody
November 11 2016
Functional Food

A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring

A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 8 2016
When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must

A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.

#vegetarian #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
April 18
7 Ways To Deepen The Flavors Of Your Plant-Based Meals

Here are 7 rules to live by for non-boring plant-based eating.

#partner #plant-based #dairy
mindbodygreen
February 7 2019
Functional Food

7 Foods Scientifically Proven To Make You Happier

Load up your grocery cart for good vibes.

#food as medicine #depression #food
Ron Reich
September 25 2016
Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe

Of course it's the perfect mix of decadent and healthy.

#salads #dinner
Liz Moody
October 7 2018
The One-Day Cleanse Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Recommends To All Her Clients During The Holiday Season

Do it throughout the month to keep your blood sugar stable and your hormones balanced.

#cleanse #holiday
Kelly LeVeque
November 27 2017

15-Minute Vegetable-Packed Chili To Cure The Monday Blues

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally it doesn't cut into my precious...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
October 12 2015