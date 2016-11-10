1612 results for
Got Leftover Pumpkin? Use It In This Vegan & Gluten-Free Black Bean Chili
A hearty vegan meal everyone can love.
It's Way Easier (And More Delicious!) To Make A Work-Friendly Keto Lunch Than You Thought. Here's How
They also work as quick keto dinners!
One-Pot Meal: Hearty + Healing Lentil Soup
I started making myself this hearty lentil soup as a healthy answer to my comfort food cravings.
This 3-Day Reset Will Tame The Inflammation That's Causing Your Weight Gain
The crazy thing? It's not just about food.
Finally: The Secret To Making A Veggie Burger That Doesn't Suck
We're solving problems and sharing recipes!
The 9 Best Healthy Comfort Food Recipes To Nourish Your Body And Soul
Your belly might need a little love right now.
8 Easy Ways To Add More Vegetarian Protein To Your Day
Say buh-bye to that hangry feeling.
A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring
A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.
Don't Throw Away Your Squash Seeds — Make This Mouthwatering Granola Instead
The environment (and your pockets) will thank you.
5 Things To Do With All The Gorgeous Spring Produce Flooding The Markets
Suddenly, everything is bursting with greens and life.
Want To Eat More Plant-Based Meals In 2017? Here's Exactly What To Do
Plus a bunch of meal and snack ideas to get you started.
When It Comes To Hearty Vegetarian Dinners, This Recipe Is A Must
A new Instant-Pot recipe to try with all your pantry staples.
How To Make Sizzling Restaurant-Style Skillet Fajitas With Mushrooms
Dinner inspo, straight ahead.
7 Ways To Deepen The Flavors Of Your Plant-Based Meals
Here are 7 rules to live by for non-boring plant-based eating.
7 Foods Scientifically Proven To Make You Happier
Load up your grocery cart for good vibes.
Exclusive: Whole30 Just Launched Their Own Line Of Dressings & Sauces
You have to try the Elderberry Vinaigrette.
Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe
Of course it's the perfect mix of decadent and healthy.
15-Minute Healing Meals: Coconut-Ginger Broth With Spring Vegetables
Feed yourself well with minimal effort.
The One-Day Cleanse Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Recommends To All Her Clients During The Holiday Season
Do it throughout the month to keep your blood sugar stable and your hormones balanced.
15-Minute Vegetable-Packed Chili To Cure The Monday Blues
My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally it doesn't cut into my precious...