1853 results for

Beauty

5 Foods to Heal Dry Skin (From The Inside Out!)

What if I told you there was a way to end your dry skin?

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #personal growth #skin
Amanda Cook
May 2 2013
Recipes
Meditation

5 Things I Always Tell Pregnant Women About Meditating

Most of the time meditation is all about you—relieving your stress along with making you feel good. But now meditation is about you AND your baby....

#pregnancy and yoga #meditation #pregnancy #motherhood
Liddy Arens
May 4 2016

12 Ways To Make Your Home A Wellness Sanctuary

Is anyone not busy these days? I'm sure you're running around, connected 24/7, and short on time. For example, I'm writing this from 35,000 feet, on...

#stress #nutrition #wellness #technology #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 24 2014
Personal Growth

Jumpstart Your Post-Holiday Detox

If you have overdone it with Yuletide indulgences, here are some great tips to start detoxing.

#holidays #personal growth #detox
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
December 26 2012

A Guide To The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Day

Ever wonder what the ultimate anti-inflammatory day would look like? Something that you could commit to with your busy schedule, for even a day?

#smoothie #inflammation #fitness #wellness #sleeping
Amy Shah, M.D.
September 23 2014
Functional Food

Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Considering doing a cleanse this fall after a summer of indulgence?

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #cleanse #detox
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
September 22 2014
Routines
Integrative Health

Breaking the Sugar Habit: 4 Simple Strategies

One of the most common issues my clients reveal to me is this: "I am a sugar addict."

#wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food #organic
John Rosania
May 10 2012
Food Trends
Parenting

A 5-Step Plan to a Healthier Family

Most families crave being healthier, which in turn leads to being happier in every aspect of life.

#Herbs #wellness #juicing #healthy foods #food
Billy Bradley
July 2 2012
Personal Growth

A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy

A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #kale
Torrie Pattillo
October 19 2013

Is Your Skin Wrinkled, Dry, Red Or Itchy? Try This Holistic Treatment

In my work as a holistic nutritionist and natural weight loss expert, I often coach people who have been struggling with their weight and general...

#healing #beauty #relaxation #skin #detox
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 29 2014
Functional Food

5 Foods To Promote Detoxification In Your Body

Research suggests that these foods may help support liver detoxification.

#slideshows #wellness #cleanse #detox #healthy foods
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 10 2013
Functional Food

My #1 Tip For Fast, Lasting Weight Loss

“If you could recommend just one simple change to your client for fat loss, what would it be?” an interviewer recently asked me.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #protein #weight loss #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 24 2014
Food Trends