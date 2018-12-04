6132 results for

Personal Growth

Two Big Signs That You Need To Say No More Often

People-pleasing and passive-aggression only hurt YOU in the end.

#friendship #confidence
Emily Roberts, M.A., LPC
December 4 2018
Integrative Health

Having Problems With Menopause? You May Want To Try Acupuncture, Study Finds

Recent research has found that acupuncture can seriously help with menopause symptoms.

#news #sleep #Perimenopause #Acupuncture
Elizabeth Gerson
February 20 2019
How To Grow & Care For Hibiscus Flowers

Hibiscus isn't just for drinking—you can also grow it in your backyard.

#plants
Leigh Weingus
April 23 2018
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Craving sweet? Don't overlook the humble sweet potato—it's packed with nutrients and can easily become a full meal.

#yogurt #vegetarian #dinner
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
May 3
Women's Health

What Should You Wear Under Your Yoga Pants? An OB/GYN Explains

Read this the next time you have the urge to go commando.

#yoga #candida
Leigh Weingus
December 2 2016
Integrative Health

Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging

In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
How To Clean Out Your Washing Machine Using 3 Simple Ingredients

All you need is baking soda, vinegar, and essential oils.

#Spring Cleaning #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
April 29
Integrative Health

5 Easy Ways I Balance My Hormones Every Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains

From food to beauty products, here are 5 things you can do to get your estrogen levels in check.

#food as medicine #hormones #health #healthy foods #food
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 29 2016
Personal Growth

Let Someone Borrow Money? Here's The Best Way To Ask For It Back

Moneylending between friends and family can cause tension—here's how to deal.

#Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
August 10 2019
8 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Your Nervous System

It may be tempting to seek immediate relief in sugar or coffee, but try this instead.

#stress #health #stress management
Neil Shah
October 3 2017
Parenting

I'm Scared To Have Kids — But My Biological Clock Is "Ticking"

But somewhere along the line, especially in the last year or so, I began to question this. Do I actually even want kids?

#relationships #marriage #fertility #parenting
Dana Hall
December 8 2015
Personal Growth

20 Reasons I'm Happy To Be In My 40s

There is so much to celebrate about being 40.

#happiness #confidence #aging
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 8 2015