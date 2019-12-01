6132 results for

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

For more than 50 years, vitamin E has been a go-to ingredient in the skin care and supplement industry.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 26
Want A Celeb-Like Glow? 3 Tips From The Original Natural Skin Care Experts

"I’m a woman in my 30s and I plan on aging gracefully."

Natalie Decleve
December 1 2019
Summer's Here: The 10 Best Mineral Sunscreens For Every Skin Tone

Clean and natural beauty enthusiasts love them as they are shown to be safer for the skin and environment.

Alexandra Engler
June 12
Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine But Still Breaking Out? Here's Why

After all, isn't skipping makeup and pore-clogging cosmetics supposed to stop breakouts? What gives?

Alexandra Engler
April 21
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees
We Found It: A Major Underlying Cause Of Your Blackheads & Breakouts

If you want to turn acne-prone skin around, the key might be finding what we call "noncomedogenic" ingredients and products. 

Alexandra Engler
April 30
PAID CONTENT FOR Earth Mama Organics

The One Small Step That Can Make A Huge Difference For Your Baby’s Health

This one thing can act as a filter during pregnancy, guarding babies against certain infections and diseases.

Capen Evans
March 25 2019
Functional Food

Cutting Back On Sugar In Your Iced Coffee This Summer? Use This Skin-Supporting Sub

For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee.

Alexandra Engler
May 23
Beauty

Propanediol Is Often In Clean Cosmetics — But Is It Safe? We Investigated

Propanediol is one of those dubious, confusing ingredients that's found in countless personal products.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 26
Beauty

Want A Healthier Complexion? Here Are 5 Skin Health Rules To Live By

Skin health rules to live by, including hydrating, moisturizing, and supplementing with skin health supporting nutrients.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 10 2019
Beauty

This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now

Chances are you've been practicing slow beauty without even knowing it.

Jamie Schneider
June 26