Why You Need To Switch From Body Lotion To Body Oil Right Now
A change in season is the perfect time to make the switch from body lotion to quick-absorbing and highly moisturizing skin oils.
Feel A Zit Coming On? Here Are The 6 Must-Try Acne Treatments
Having a breakout? These'll keep zits from getting worse.
This Just Might Be The Best Natural Facial Cleanser For Sensitive Skin
Bonus: It's infused with honey and smells delish.
Researchers Find Depression Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease
This is a call to action: Take care of your mental health.
The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know
Times may be unprecedented in 2020, but you can always practice safe sun.
These Little Vials Will Give You Glowing Skin, Guaranteed
Get your skin glowing, stat.
13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen
Everything you need to know about these science-backed hydrators.
Get Ready For Fall With These 9 Nontoxic Polishes
The shades are surprisingly chill.
The 2 Nutrients That Really Matter For Beautiful, Glowing Skin
Glowing skin, right this way.
Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It
Take charge of your hormones and live your best life.
8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest
These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.
How To Make The Best Turmeric Tea To Fight Inflammation All Day Long
It's super easy and incredibly potent.
Flakes Aren't Cute: 4 Signs Of Scalp Inflammation & How To Treat It
Don't brush off those symptoms as "normal" dryness.
How To Clean Clothes Naturally, From The Owners Of NYC's Trendiest Laundromat
First things first: Lose these two products.
New Study Discovers A Way To Recycle Plastics Into Cosmetics
Other liquid products like motor oils, lubricants, and detergents are also on the list.
How The Body Makes NAD+ (And Why It Matters For Healthy Aging)
It's one of those wonderful things that helps us look and feel young and spry!
Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For
Your complete guide to probiotics, from a gut health doctor.
The Absolute Best Foods For Getting That Youthful Glow
The best foods for a youthful glow, including anti-inflammatory foods and those that prevent AGEs.
5 Things I Do Every Day To Look (And Feel) Young, Vibrant & Energized
I made self-care a priority and incorporated small, gradual healthy changes into my everyday life.
The Simple Trick That Will Make Literally Everything You Eat Healthier
Upgrade your kitchen for under $20.