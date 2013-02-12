8569 results for

Personal Growth

How I Stopped Trying To Be Perfect And Overcame My Eating Disorder

I had stopped listening to my body’s natural hunger signals for so long that I had to completely re-learn how to eat properly.

#eating disorder #healing #happiness #body image
Katie Nicholson
February 12 2013
Spirituality

4 Tips From One New Yoga Student to Another

Though we only see something when we are ready, I wish that another sort of new student sat me down and gave me a few nuggets of wisdom before I threw...

#breathing #yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Oneika Mays
June 25 2012

3 Meatless Mains That Are Pretty Genius

In Kristen Miglore's newly released "Genius Recipes," the Executive Editor of Food52 shares recipes that she has found to be sheer genius from chefs...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food #whole foods
Kristen Miglore
April 12 2015
Personal Growth

4 Tips to Use Journaling for Healing

By establishing a dialog with your inner being, you can establish powerful control over your process of healing.

#healing #mind body connection #journaling
Mari McCarthy
February 6 2012
Spirituality

Smile! 5 Reasons It Will Make You Happy

The "fake it til you make it" philosophy may actually have some merit.

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration
Silvia Mordini
February 11 2013
Mental Health

Conversations with Disease

"It took me seven years to see your beauty. It took me 27 years to see my own."

#marianne williamson #healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
March 7 2012
Motivation

4 Lessons From My First Year of Teaching Yoga

Taking the scary dive from yogi to instructor has been a rich journey.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #intuition #Flow
Dulma Altan
June 20 2012
Motivation
Functional Food

7 Must-Have Herbs for Yogis

Every yogi should have these herbs in their all-natural arsenal.

#Herbs #healing #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 5 2012

The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)

Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...

#supplements #antioxidant #superfoods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 6 2014

Is Conscious Uncoupling An Excuse To Give Up?

There's been a great frenzy in the media recently about the concept of "conscious uncoupling" generated by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chis Martin announcing...

#love #relationships #gwyneth paltrow #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 2 2014

8 Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40

In my previous article, I wrote about how, for women over 40, the usual methods of crash-dieting and exercise are not effective, and that weight loss...

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
March 31 2014

7 Life Lessons I've Learned From My Dog

Before being a dog owner, I never would've dreamed how much an animal can teach you, especially spiritually.

#love #healing #personal growth
Tara Mullarkey
January 29 2013
Personal Growth

To The Girl Who Bullied Me In 7th Grade: I Have Two Words For You

Trying to fit in at a new school when you’re a 12 year-old, skinny kid with a Bon Jovi T-shirt, straggly hair, and braces makes for an after-school...

#healing #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Sherwood
January 29 2013

How Rigid Diets Threaten True Digestive Healing

You're meeting a friend for coffee. Every cell in your body is screaming for an almond milk latte, but you know you shouldn't because you're trying to...

#eating disorder #gluten #wellness #weight loss #healthy foods
Brianne Grogan, DPT
March 28 2014
Travel

5 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat By Yourself

If we don’t make time for self-reflection, we can easily sleep-walk through life.

#happiness #yogis #eco-travel #personal growth #yoga
Silvia Mordini
January 26 2012

6 Powerful Ways CrossFit Changes Lives

By now, we’ve all heard the negatives that seem to accompany CrossFit: it’s dangerous, it leads to injury, it makes you bulk up … but what about the...

#let go #fitness #personal growth #crossfit
Kristi Hrivnak
March 26 2014

5 Ways Diabetes Wreaks Havoc On Your Entire Life

You only have to walk in the shoes of a person with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for about 35 minutes (or the time it takes to eat an apple) to realize...

#stress #hormones #wellness #diabetes #sugar
Ginger Vieira
March 24 2014
Personal Growth

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #present
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014