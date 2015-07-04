6052 results for

Personal Growth

I Struggled With Orthorexia Every Day For 7 Years. Here's What It's Like

There are six things I wish everyone knew about orthorexia so they can help those struggling not be thrown back into old habits because of their...

#eating disorder #self-awareness #self-care
Maddy Moon
July 4 2015
Spirituality

The Unexpected Spiritual Practice That Saved Me From My Grief

When my friend left this world, I turned to the cards.

#friendship #grief
Nneka M. Okona
November 4 2018
Healthy Weight

Healthy, Painless Ways To Lose Weight & Keep It Off For Good

Tip No. 3: Make mental peace a priority.

#empowerment
Sejal Shah
April 22 2017
Nature

9 Whimsical Rituals To Help You Tap Into Your Inner Earth Goddess

Today, we're taking a step back to bask in the world we're all fighting so hard to protect.

#news #environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
April 22 2017
Motivation

25 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The End Of The Year

There's something magical about this time of year. The twinkling lights and gingerbread cookies. The merriment and good cheer spreading through the...

#holidays #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #intention
Ashley Wilhite
December 4 2013
Motivation
Women's Health

10 Signs You're Too Afraid Of What Other People Think

As humans beings, we rely on each other to survive. In fact, in hunter-gatherer cultures, rejection by the tribe means certain death. So no wonder we...

#stress #happiness #personal growth #fear
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 6 2015

Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman breaks down the latest in what we know about food, from why sugar is a recreational drug to the best decision...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Beauty

Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils

And what better way to welcome spring than with these 6 high vibe essential oils, flower essences, and absolutes hand-selected for tapping into the...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 13 2017

10 Plant-Based Cookbooks That Will Make You Want To Cook Vegetables

Something amazing is happening in the food world right now — vegetables are becoming the cool thing to cook. Chefs, bloggers and home cooks are all...

#food as medicine #smoothies #plant-based #juicing #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015
Spirituality

7 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Cool This Summer

When things heat up outside, the key to perfect health is to find ways to cool down – mentally, emotionally and physically.

#Ayurveda
Jillian Lavender
July 3 2012
Routines
Mental Health

7 Ways To Create More Joy In Your Life

Joy is an emotion, and emotions are wordless. They're pure physical sensations in our bodies. We express the emotion of joy in many physical ways. For...

#love #happiness #joy #meditation
Jude Bijou, M.A., MFT
July 2 2013

9 Signs You're Really A Writer (No Matter What Your Day Job Is)

"I’m not a writer," people often tell me. "But I’ve always wanted to write …" There’s no certificate or degree that makes you a writer. A writer is an...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #creativity
Joanne Fedler
July 1 2014

The Leading Cause Of Hypothyroidism & The 8 Tests Your Doctor Hasn't Run

In my last article, I showed six different patterns of hypothyroidism that don't show up on standard labs, and aren't sustainably helped by thyroid...

#stress #toxic #disease #Vitamin D #wellness
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 1 2013
Parenting
Personal Growth

4 Ways I Stop My Anxiety And Live In The Moment

Planning is my default brain mode. Sometimes I am not even aware I'm doing it.

#stress #mindfulness #yoga #ego
Becca Sutter
January 3 2013