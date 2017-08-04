6132 results for

Spirituality

7 Things You Should Do Every Day For Your Breasts

How often do you think about the health of your breasts? I mean, really think about them? I don’t mean wondering if they’re too small, too big, too...

#breast cancer #health
Meghan Telpner
September 29 2015
Recipes

Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.

#dessert #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 27 2019
Mental Health
Recipes
Functional Food

11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #healthy foods
Gabrielle Frank
August 31 2015
Motivation

19 Easy Ways To Reaffirm Your Love In A Long-Term Relationship

Whether you’re having one of the best days of your relationship or you’re mid-argument, your partner wants to know you’re still in love. Daily...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #sex
Rachel Moheban-Wachtel, LCSW
September 24 2015
Love

How To Get Truly Strong (Without Setting Foot In A Gym)

We all know about transactional relationships, whether we've called them by that name or not. They're relationships in which the object, or the joy,...

#relationships #happiness #wellness #yoga #goal setting
Michael Taylor
September 10 2013
Spirituality

The Universal Lesson I Picked Up On A New Moon Gathering

What started as a celebration of the new moon turned into a whole lot more.

#manifesting
Emma Loewe
July 27 2017

The Pill You Should Consider Taking Every Day: A Cardiologist Explains

How many times have you heard "take two aspirin and call me in the morning”? It may be an old joke, but this potent pill, derived from the bark of...

#heart disease #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 23 2015
Mental Health

15 Quotes That Lifted Me Up When I Was Depressed

While medicines can heal the body, inspired words can heal the soul.

#depression
Seth Adam Smith
September 22 2014

How To Protect Your Relationship When You're Drifting Apart

Sometimes we feel like we're rushing through life so fast that we're missing out. You try to prioritize exercise and meditation, but self-care is...

#relationships #happiness #soul mates
Laura Silverstein, LCSW
September 22 2015
Personal Growth

How To Have A Conscious Uncoupling, From The Woman Who Coined The Phrase

My parents divorced when I was too young to remember much beyond the tense and toxic emotional residue left festering between them.

#relationships #divorce
Katherine Woodward Thomas, M.A., MFT
September 21 2015

6 Signs You Could Have Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Here are some signs that perhaps your body-image dissatisfaction deserves a deeper look.

#mind body connection #body image #inspiration #body
Erica Mather, M.A.
September 20 2015

"Cheesy" Pine Nut Pesto On Quinoa (A Vegan Delight!)

Sometimes, I forget that vegan food can be cheesy, hearty and delicious.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Kristen Brotemarkle
February 12 2014
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR lucy

10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life

Zen — and finding it — simply means slowing down.

#breathing #relaxation #yoga #stress management
Pat Bailey
September 17 2015