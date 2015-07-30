6052 results for
When Medical Marijuana Works (And When It Doesn't)
“Ohhh, so now pot’s a ‘medicine,’ right? Now they’re handing out prescriptions? You gotta be kidding me!”
I Tried THIS Crazy Gut-Healing Diet — And It Actually Worked
Here's what you need to know to try it for yourself.
Eating Healthy Is So Effing Expensive. How Can I Make It ACTUALLY Affordable?
Get ready to save hundreds of dollars a year.
3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health
This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.
The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)
At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...
Everyone In The Wellness World Starts Their Morning With Lemon Water — But Does It Actually Make A Difference?
A registered dietitian breaks it down.
The Most Unexpected Things That Lead To A Better Sex Life, According To The Experts
Morning hormones, yogic sexuality, and more.
3 Reasons Why You Should Juice
Juice bars are popping up on every corner, giving us healthy alternatives to our lattes, frappucinos, and mochas. You may be wondering: why is juicing...
5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment
Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.
6 Lessons I Took Away From A Year Of Heartbreak
"Trust that what you know and where you are is exactly what you need at any given time."
The Difference Between Feelings & Drama (Find Out Which One You Do)
Most of us are feelings-illiterate.
3 Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Recipes To Make This Week
Anti-inflammatory eating doesn't have to be difficult, it just involves a little thought about ingredients and some simple preparation. To get you...
The Most Common Reason Relationships Fall Apart + 4 Ways To Revive Yours
The cause of almost all relationship difficulties is rooted in conflicting or ambiguous expectations and perceptions about roles and goals. When...
11 RD-Approved Tricks To Get Rid Of Bloat
There are a few tips that help get rid of bloat once you have it—and prevent it from ever happening again.
Hot or Not? Untangling Fact From Fiction in Hot Yoga
We are each our own best laboratory.
The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...
The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety
The best supplements for depression, including CBD oil, ashwagandha, and St. John's Wort.
6 Natural Ways To Avoid The Afternoon Slump + Achieve All-Day Energy
These days, many of us have simply accepted sleepiness as a normal state of life.
The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally
The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.
5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy
What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?