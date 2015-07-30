6052 results for

When Medical Marijuana Works (And When It Doesn't)

“Ohhh, so now pot’s a ‘medicine,’ right? Now they’re handing out prescriptions? You gotta be kidding me!”

#pain #health
Dr. David Casarett
July 30 2015
Functional Food

I Tried THIS Crazy Gut-Healing Diet — And It Actually Worked

Here's what you need to know to try it for yourself.

#gut health #digestion
Nina Zorfass
January 4 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.

#gut health #food as medicine #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
June 13 2017
Friendships

The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)

At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 12 2017
Food Trends
Sex

3 Reasons Why You Should Juice

Juice bars are popping up on every corner, giving us healthy alternatives to our lattes, frappucinos, and mochas. You may be wondering: why is juicing...

#ginger #immunity #juicing #kale
Jen Broyles
November 24 2012
Recovery

5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment

Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.

#balance #yoga #alignment
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
August 3 2013
Personal Growth

6 Lessons I Took Away From A Year Of Heartbreak

"Trust that what you know and where you are is exactly what you need at any given time."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Alyssa Moeller
June 6 2017
Love

3 Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Recipes To Make This Week

Anti-inflammatory eating doesn't have to be difficult, it just involves a little thought about ingredients and some simple preparation. To get you...

#recipes #food as medicine #inflammation #food
Michelle Babb
July 20 2015

The Most Common Reason Relationships Fall Apart + 4 Ways To Revive Yours

The cause of almost all relationship difficulties is rooted in conflicting or ambiguous expectations and perceptions about roles and goals. When...

#relationships #happiness #marriage #dating
David Zulberg
May 30 2017
Functional Food

11 RD-Approved Tricks To Get Rid Of Bloat

There are a few tips that help get rid of bloat once you have it—and prevent it from ever happening again.

#bloating #functional foods #mbgsupplements #digestion
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 28 2017
Motivation

The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...

#food as medicine #clean food #happiness #how to lose weight #mindfulness
Rebeca Plantier
July 14 2015
Mental Health

The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety

The best supplements for depression, including CBD oil, ashwagandha, and St. John's Wort.

#Herbs #supplements #CBD #turmeric #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
December 12 2018

6 Natural Ways To Avoid The Afternoon Slump + Achieve All-Day Energy

These days, many of us have simply accepted sleepiness as a normal state of life.

#sleep #breakfast #energy
Osha Key
July 13 2015
Integrative Health

The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally

The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.

#sleep #anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
December 10 2018
Meditation

5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy

What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?

#breathing #relaxation #personal growth
Theresa Walker
July 27 2015