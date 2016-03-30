8663 results for

12 Things You Need To Know Today (March 30)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how we can restore fish populations, why Leonardo DiCaprio is in Indonesia, and the focus of...

Emma Loewe
March 30 2016

I Want To Help 1 Million People Avoid A Heart Attack

I recently had the opportunity to join a group of people who are changing my life. I joined the Genius Network, led by the amazing Joe Polish, a...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 16 2015
Functional Food

Why So Many 'Healthy' Women Can't Lose Weight

Women who are "healthy" but still carrying those last 5-10 pounds: this post is for you. These are the top areas women neglect, even when they think...

Amy Shah, M.D.
July 16 2013

This Is What Happens When Only One Identical Twin Exercises

Identical twins: same body, same brain, same everything ... right?

Emi Boscamp
March 4 2015

3 Tips To Get You Through The Tough Part Of Forming A Habit

For when the gusto fades and you're left with the struggle.

Siri Scull
January 28 2017

This Savory Plant-Based Cake Will Be A Game-Changer At Your Next Birthday Party

Because it's still a party even if the cake isn't sweet.

Tess Panzer
January 28 2017
Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?

How high should sex be on your to-do list?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 26 2017
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Kelly Clarkson and body positivity, superstorms in NYC, and toxic masculinity.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 25 2017
An Embodiment Practice To Help You See The Divine In The Everyday

The upcoming Taurus new moon is the perfect moment for this type of work.

Alexandra Roxo
May 3 2019
6 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight (That Have Nothing To Do With Diet And Exercise)

Research shows that factors besides diet and physical activity can contribute to weight gain, including environmental toxins and changes in your...

Craig Cooper
February 15 2016
You're Doing It Wrong: Here's What Your Friends Wish You Would Say

Here's what you should ACTUALLY say when your friend tells you about their problems.

Julia Guerra
April 2 2019
How To Set Goals You Can Achieve No Matter What

There are two primary reasons people fail over and over to meet the goals they set for themselves, but this is the remedy for both.

Amita Patel, LMSW
August 16 2017
Everyone Is Drinking Celery Juice — But Is It Healthy? We Dive Into The Science Behind The Trend

Apparently, it's supposed to help with bloat, inflammation, and general gut health.

Gabi Conti
October 24 2018
