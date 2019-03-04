6083 results for

Love
Mental Health

The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

Depression is about more than just genetics and a chemical imbalance.

#stress #Blood Sugar #autoimmune #thyroid #hormones
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 30 2018
Spirituality

How To Glide Through This Mercury Retrograde, According To Your Sign

Mercury is doing its second backspin of the year from June 18 to July 12.

#astrology #astrology season
The AstroTwins
June 18
Home

How To Give Your Closet The Ultimate Minimalist Makeover

This is the easiest way to build the minimalist closet of your dreams.

#minimalism #fashion
Anuschka Rees
November 17 2016
Home

Don't Know Where To Start Tidying? This Is The Most Important Room To Declutter

Rome wasn't built in a day, and your minimalist sanctuary probably won't be either.

#minimalism #feng shui
Emma Loewe
February 26 2019
Integrative Health

What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...

#parenting advice #digestion #health #parenting
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
February 7 2016
Functional Food
Home

We're Obsessed With These 7 Earth-Friendly Feng Shui Tweaks

No. 4 is so important in the age of Kondo.

#minimalism #feng shui #plants
Dana Claudat
February 22 2019

The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)

Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.

#love #relationships #marriage
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 20 2017
Functional Food
Spirituality
Why The Ultimate Nighttime Routine Needs This One Thing

Here’s how supplementing with magnesium can transform the way you end your day.

#sleep #supplements
mindbodygreen
August 25 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes

6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty

Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.

#smoothie #avocado #beauty #mindfulness #Raw Food
Latham Thomas
June 12 2012

5 Roadblocks That Keep You From Love

As a dating coach, I am often approached by men and women who ache with deep loneliness. They want love desperately, but feel stuck. I should mention...

#love #relationships #acceptance #personal growth
Monica Parikh
July 25 2015

5 All-Natural Ways To Beat The Winter Blues: An Integrative Psychiatrist Explains

With less sunlight in the winter months, many people suffer from what physicians recognize as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Here are five healthy...

#Vitamin D #health #depression
Dr. James Greenblatt
February 3 2016
Women's Health

This Is The Most Common Hormone Disorder In Women

More than one in five women will suffer from this condition.

#stress #hormones #inflammation
Felice Gersh, M.D.
August 22 2017

5 Lifestyle Secrets For Longevity & Vitality

As a preventive and lifestyle medicine physician and health coach, I truly believe that lifestyle IS medicine! As I work with patients and clients and...

#stress #relaxation #wellness #sleeping
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
May 5 2015