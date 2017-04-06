6083 results for

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 6)

The top wellness news for April 6, 2017, including how Prince Harry is continuing Princess Diana's legacy and the new health benefit of taking...

#news roundup #cancer #climate change
Allison Daniels
April 6 2017

An Exfoliating & Moisturizing DIY Treatment For A Dry Scalp

A healthy scalp encourages strong hair growth for years. But when your scalp is unhealthy, it can be dry, itchy and bad for the health of your hair....

#hair #diy beauty #wellness #coconut oil
Josh Rosebrook
May 27 2015
Love
Home
Functional Food

A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use

Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.

#gut health #skin care #cleanse
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 21 2012
Personal Growth

Rock-Star M.D. & Author Sara Gottfried On Her Favorite Tricks To Stay Healthy

Building a life you love is an inside job, says Dr. Sara Gottfried, a Berkeley-based physician and best-selling author.

#wellth #functional medicine
Jason Wachob
February 18 2016
Parenting

Top Child Care Experts Explain Those First Messy Weeks of Development

Crying, cranky, clinginess—it's a good thing!

#brain #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
October 14 2019

No More Games: The Hidden Forces At Play In Love, Lust & Relationships

Neil Strauss, author of The Game and The Truth, talks about the deeply emotional process that led him to totally change his approach to life and...

#love #relationships #sex
mindbodygreen
January 22 2016
Spirituality

How To Cope With Overwhelming Tragedy

Between numbness and despair there is a place called hope. Hope is a verb, and sometimes we have to fight to reach it.

#happiness #depression #self-care
Laura Silverstein, LCSW
July 16 2016
Off-the-Grid

An Interior Designer's Top Zero-Waste, Nontoxic Painting Tips

An eco-friendly home retouch you can be proud of.

#environmentalism
Laura Baross
March 11 2018
Functional Food

6 Healing Staples That Belong In Every Kitchen

Most people don't think to look in their cupboards for common ailments.

#healing #slideshows #healthy foods #food
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
August 5 2013
Motivation

The One Ritual Misty Copeland Relies On To Stay Grounded

Her form of meditation is a *bit* different.

#celebrity
Krysten Peck
March 8 2018
Integrative Health

Why I Tape My Mouth Shut To Get Great Sleep

It took about a week to sleep through the night and wake up with the tape still on.

#sleep #breathing #sleeping #insomnia
Jonathan FitzGordon
May 19 2015
Beauty
Sex

What Is Micro-Cheating? Inside The Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About

It may be a problem, but it doesn't have to destroy your relationship.

#dating
Leigh Weingus
March 6 2018
Parenting

7 Reasons I Decided Not To Circumcise My Son

When I became pregnant with our first child, a baby boy, it was a topic that quickly surfaced as something that needed deep attention and discussion.

#parenting advice #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Sarah Kamrath
December 17 2015
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

​Happy Zodiac New Year! Under this solar spell we'll all feel a sense of renewal—fired up with initiative and eager to take on fresh experiences.

#relationships #career #personal growth #dating #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 20 2017
Love

10 Lessons I've Learned From A 10-Year Relationship

How to make the connection stronger every moment, challenges and all

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Mytrae Meliana
March 1 2015